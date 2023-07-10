You can subscribe to AutoCAD through the following ways:

When you subscribe to AutoCAD software, gain access to AutoCAD for Windows and AutoCAD for Mac, AutoCAD Web (formerly known as the AutoCAD Web App and AutoCAD Mobile App), as well as the industry-specific Architecture toolset, Electrical toolset, Map 3D toolset, Mechanical toolset, MEP toolset, Plant 3D toolset and Raster Design toolset (toolsets are Windows only).