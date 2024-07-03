Floor plan software is versatile and can be effectively used for residential and commercial buildings. Tools like AutoCAD enable users to create digital representations of spaces, including detailed layouts of rooms, walls, doors and windows. Whether designing the interior of a home or planning the layout of commercial spaces, the software provides the necessary features for visualising and organising spatial elements. This flexibility makes floor plan software valuable for a broad range of professionals, including architects, interior designers, property agents and individuals involved in various aspects of residential and commercial spatial design.

