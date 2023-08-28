Autodesk Fusion for startups

Participant represents and warrants that the information submitted to Autodesk as part of the Participant’s Programme application is accurate and true at the time of submission. Autodesk reserves the right to suspend or remove, at any time without prior notice, a Participant from the Programme, if the Participant does not meet Programme eligibility criteria at the time of submission or fails to comply with the Autodesk Terms of Use available here (US Site), as determined at Autodesk’ sole discretion.





Participants who are selected for the Programme may not re-apply after completing the Programme or upon removal from the Programme. The Programme is only available to companies that qualify based on the eligibility criteria. The Programme is not offered to all companies or in all countries; availability may vary.

Access to any Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services provided via the Programme are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the Autodesk Terms of Use. All benefits may not be available for all software or services in all languages and/or geographies.





Autodesk reserves the right to alter the SRP, product offerings and specification of its products and services at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical, graphical or other errors that may appear on this site.





All prices are for estimation purposes only. The SRP does not include taxes or currency adjustments. Actual retail price is determined by your reseller and is subject to currency fluctuation. Contact your Autodesk representative or reseller for exact pricing in your region.

“Participant” means any company that may be eligible to participate in, or is currently participating in, the Programme based on the Programme eligibility criteria.





'Programme' means the Autodesk Fusion Startup programme.