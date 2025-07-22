Data security

When you first sign in and authorize Autodesk products and services, Autodesk collects identifiers such as unique device identifiers, IP addresses, product IDs, product licenses, and account usernames. We also collect electronic information, such as operating systems, product use, and geolocation information, and send this information to Autodesk servers. See the Autodesk Privacy Statement (US Site) for more information about personal data processed by Autodesk.

In addition to data collection for named user licensing purposes, we obtain personal data in different ways to provide Autodesk’s services. For example, some personal data is collected directly from you, such as when you sign up for an account or use a product, register a product or service, sign up for our newsletter, or one of our events, or otherwise contact us. Other data is automatically collected or generated about how, when, and why you interact with our products. We also obtain certain data about you from third parties such as affiliates and business partners. We use your personal data mindfully, and in useful ways, as described in the Autodesk Privacy Statement (US Site).