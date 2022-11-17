Account management for admins

Assign product access

In Autodesk Account, admins can assign and unassign access to products and services as often as needed.

 

Note: Please keep in mind the users on your team will be assigned the pool of licenses associated with your team, at no time is one specific contract or license associated with a particular user. If a subscription expires you just need to add another license to your team's pool by purchasing an additional seat or removing inactive users.

 

Assignments can be made in three ways:

  • By product. Admins choose products and assign users to them.
  • By user. Admins choose users and assign products to them.
  • By group. Admins create groups and assign products to the entire group.
    Note: Admins using classic user management can only assign and unassign products and services by user. See Assign and unassign products and services in classic user management.

Note: Primary, secondary, and SSO admins can assign and unassign access to users. To learn more about the roles of admins, see User Management admin roles.

Assign and unassign users by product

Once users are invited, they appear under By Product. You can assign users individually or in bulk, using a CSV file.

 

 

Assign or unassign individual users

  1. Sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Select User Management > By Product.
  3. Select a product to view currently assigned users.
  4. To assign users, click Assign Users.
    1. Enter each user’s email address.
    2. Click Assign to assign all product items or click Customize to select individual items.
  5. To unassign access to the product and all services, click Unassign next to the user you want to remove.
    You can select which product items to unassign. Click the arrow to the right of the user, deselect the boxes for services you want to remove, and click Save Changes.

Assign users in bulk

  1. Prepare a CSV file listing the users you want to import and assign.
    • Add a single row for each user.
    • Add three columns: First name, Last name, and Email address.
    • Users that already have access to this product will not be assigned another seat.
  2. Sign into Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com.
  3. Select User Management > By Product.
  4. Select a team and a product.
  5. Click Assign Users.
  6. If you don't want to assign all included items, click Customize, then select or de-select individual items.
  7. Select the Import To Assign tab and click Upload CSV File. You can continue working while the file is uploading. A notification displays when the import is complete.

Assign and unassign products by user

  1. Sign into Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Select User Management > By User.
  3. Select a user to view the products that can be assigned to them.
  4. Select a product.
  5. To assign access to the product:
    • Click Assign to assign all product services.
    • Click the arrow next to Assign to choose which products to assign. Select chosen items and click Save Changes.
  6. To unassign access to the product:
    • Click Unassign to remove access to the product and all its associated items.
      Note: Products assigned by default or group aren’t unassignable from By User or By Product.
    • To customize which product items to unassign, click the arrow next to Unassign. Clear the items you want to remove and click Save Changes.

Assign and unassign products by group

Groups allow you to organize and assign products to multiple users at one time. Instead of assigning people to products one-by-one, you can organize users into groups and assign access to products used by members of those groups. For example, for a group of Architects, you might assign AutoCAD. For a group for civil engineers, you might assign Civil 3D and Navisworks Manage. To learn how to create and manage groups, see Manage groups.

 

To assign or unassign a group to products:

  1. Sign into Autodesk account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Select User Management > By Group.
  3. Select a group.
  4. Click View Assignments.
  5. To assign access to a product, click Assign.
  6. To unassign a product, click Unassign.

Note: When assigning products to a group, you must have enough seats available for all the members of the group.

