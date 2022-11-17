As an admin, you assign users to products and services under the User management function of Autodesk Account. User management includes four types of administrative roles:

Primary admin A team can have only one primary admin. (To learn more about teams, see Manage teams.) The same person can serve as the primary admin for more than one team. By default, the initial purchaser—also known as the contract manager—takes on the role of primary admin. The role of primary admin can be reassigned to another person who has the role of secondary admin.

Contract manager By default, the initial purchaser of the license becomes the contract manager. There is only one contract manager per subscription or contract. The same person can be contract manager for multiple subscriptions or contracts. The role of contract manager can be reassigned for licenses purchased through resellers but not for licenses purchased from the Autodesk store. (See the interactive Change contract manager form below.)

Secondary admin A team can have multiple secondary admins. Secondary admins are assigned by the primary admin, by another secondary admin, or by an SSO admin. Secondary admins have visibility into users and products of the team to which they’re assigned.

Single sign-on (SSO) admin A team can have multiple SSO admins. SSO admins can manage an SSO configuration (as can the primary admin).



Note: If you manage users under Classic user management in Autodesk Account, the primary admin role is performed by the contract manager and the role of secondary admins is performed by software coordinators. To learn more, see Classic user management.

View the video at the end of this article to help complete your understanding of admin roles.