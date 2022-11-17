Account management for admins

User management admin roles

As an admin, you assign users to products and services under the User management function of Autodesk Account. User management includes four types of administrative roles:

  • Primary admin
    • A team can have only one primary admin. (To learn more about teams, see Manage teams.)
    • The same person can serve as the primary admin for more than one team. 
    • By default, the initial purchaser—also known as the contract manager—takes on the role of primary admin.
    • The role of primary admin can be reassigned to another person who has the role of secondary admin. 
  • Contract manager
    • By default, the initial purchaser of the license becomes the contract manager.
    • There is only one contract manager per subscription or contract.
    • The same person can be contract manager for multiple subscriptions or contracts. 
    • The role of contract manager can be reassigned for licenses purchased through resellers but not for licenses purchased from the Autodesk store. (See the interactive Change contract manager form below.)
  • Secondary admin
    • A team can have multiple secondary admins.
    • Secondary admins are assigned by the primary admin, by another secondary admin, or by an SSO admin.
    • Secondary admins have visibility into users and products of the team to which they’re assigned.
  • Single sign-on (SSO) admin
    • A team can have multiple SSO admins.
    • SSO admins can manage an SSO configuration (as can the primary admin).

Note: If you manage users under Classic user management in Autodesk Account, the primary admin role is performed by the contract manager and the role of secondary admins is performed by software coordinators. To learn more, see Classic user management.

 

View the video at the end of this article to help complete your understanding of admin roles.

Admin responsibilities

Primary admin

  • Manages users and their access to products
  • Assigns secondary admins, SSO admins, and can reassign another secondary admin to become primary admin
  • Can manage a single sign-on (SSO) configuration
  • Serves as a main point of contact to Autodesk

Contract manager

  • Receives notification emails relating to a subscription or contract
  • Manages billing and renewals
  • Assigns new subscriptions to a team
  • Moves subscriptions to a different team (requires also holding a primary or secondary admin role)
  • Serve as a main point of contact to Autodesk

Secondary admin

  • Manages users and their access to products
  • Assigns additional secondary admins and can reassign the primary admin
  • Manages billing and renewals (requires also holding a contract manager role)
  • Views and exports product usage reports for all teams 

SSO admin

  • Manages users and their access to products
  • Assigns additional secondary admins and can reassign the primary admin
  • Views and exports product usage reports for all teams within single user subscriptions and Flex (note: excludes Token Flex).

To reassign admin roles

Change the primary admin

 

When you change the primary admin, the former primary admin becomes a secondary admin.

  1. Sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Go to User Management > By User.
  3. Select the secondary admin you want to designate as the new primary admin (only a secondary admin can become a primary admin).
  4. Click Change Role.
  5. Select Primary Admin and click Save.

Note: Reassigning the primary admin role doesn’t change the contract manager, who continues to manage payments and renewals, and receive subscription emails, renewal reminders, and invoices.

Change the contract manager

 

The role of contract manager can be reassigned for licenses purchased through resellers but not for licenses purchased from the Autodesk store. Only the current contract manager can transfer a new person to the role of contract manager. To do so, the current contract manager uses the following interactive form.

Change a secondary admin

  1. Sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Go to User Management > By User.
  3. Click the name of the user you want to designate as a secondary admin.
  4. Click Change Role.
  5. Select Secondary Admin and click Save.

Change an SSO admin

  1. Sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Go to User Management > By User.
  3. Click the name of the user you want to designate as an SSO admin.
  4. Click Change Role.
  5. Select SSO Admin and click Save.

 

See also

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support