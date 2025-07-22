Account management for admins

One of the keys to your team's success is the ability to stay up to date with knowledge about products and technologies related to your strategic objectives. If you're an admin with an Autodesk Business Success Plan, you can create learning plans right in the Success Center of your Autodesk account. You compose your plan by choosing tutorials, curated lists, modules, collections, and other items from Autodesk's catalog of on-demand learning content. Then you assign members of your team to the plan. Assigned members will receive an email notifying them of the learning plan and inviting them to consume the content on Autodesk's Learn site. You'll be able to track their progress in the Success Center.

To create a learning plan

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk account if you haven't already.
  2. Go to the Success Center.
  3. In the Learning tile, click Browse the catalog.
  4. Browse the Autodesk on-demand catalog and select the learning content you want.
  5. Enter a title and description for your new learning plan.
  6. Assign members by selecting them from your team list.

To track the progress of your learning plan

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk account if you haven't already.
  2. Go to the Success Center.
  3. In the Learning tile, click Manage learning plans.
  4. Select the plan you want to track.
  5. On the learning plan page you can view the progress of users assigned to the plan.
  6. To see details about the status of each item in your plan, click Progress Details for that content. 

