By default, you automatically have one team in your Autodesk Account under which all your users and Autodesk subscriptions fall. You can optionally create additional teams. Creating additional teams can be helpful when your company has multiple companies or organizations that are not related, but you want to purchase subscriptions centrally for your entire organization. By creating a team for each division, the admins for those teams will only manage the subscriptions their division pays for, instead of all subscriptions your organization owns. You can also move subscriptions between teams and they will continue to be managed under the same primary admin.

 

Here are some of the features of teams:

  • Team names appear in the Contract Details section of your account, so when it comes time to renew or make purchasing decisions, you can see which subscriptions are attached to which teams. This makes it easy to track renewals.
  • You can delegate admins to manage one or more teams. Admins can rename teams and invite and assign users to products.
  • You can filter your usage reports by team to see how many seats are being used by the users in that team. Use usage reporting to determine if the user assignments and business decisions you’re making for a specific team are effective.

It’s important to understand that teams are different than the groups available in Autodesk Account. Groups allow you to organize and assign products to users. Instead of assigning your users to products one-by-one, you can organize them into groups and manage them by role such that the members of each group are assigned access to the same products. For example, you might create a group for architects who use AutoCAD. To learn more, see Manage groups.

 

Note: Teams are not supported in Classic user management.

 

For each of the following procedures, first sign into Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.

When you purchase a subscription for the first time, a new team is automatically created. Optionally, you can create a new team at any time and move the subscription to a different team.

 

To create a new team

  1. Go to User Management > By User or By Product.
  2. Click the gear icon to open Team settings.
  3. From the Actions menu, select Create Team.
  4. Enter a name for the team and click Create Team.

Note: If you're managing a BIM or ACC cloud collaboration product, see Manage Autodesk Account teams with BIM 360 subscriptions (US Site) for additional information.

Rename a team

By default, a team name uses the name of the initial primary admin assigned when the team was created. But you can give your team a more meaningful name.

  1. Go to User Management > By User or By Product.
  2. Select a team.
  3. Click the gear icon to open Team settings.
  4. Click Rename.
  5. Enter a new name and click Save Changes.

Delete a team

Currently, you can't delete a team from your account in Team Settings. Instead, the primary admin should move all subscriptions to a different team. Then contact Autodesk Support to remove the team.

View personal data in reports

User names and other personally identifiable information (PII) are included in reports and exported data if Personal Data is enabled in team settings. You can configure personal data reporting for a team.

  1. Go to User Management > By User or By Product.
  2. Select a team.
  3. Click the gear icon to open Team settings.
  4. Under Personal Data, click the box to include personal data in your reports.

If personal data is Off for one or more teams, hashed data values are shown for all teams.

Assign admins to a team

You can assign one primary admin and multiple secondary admins to a team. Each of these admins can be assigned to more than one team. Initially, the subscription owner (the purchaser) defaults to the primary admin.

 

To change a team’s primary admin

Note: Only a secondary admin can become a primary admin.

  1. Go to User Management > By User.
  2. Select a team.
  3. Select the user you want to designate as the primary admin.
  4. Click Change Role.
  5. Select Primary Admin and click Save.
  6. Click Reassign Primary Admin to confirm the change. The existing primary admin becomes a secondary admin. See User Management admin roles for more information.

 

To assign a secondary admin to a team

  1. Go to User Management > By User.
  2. Select a team.
  3. Select a user to designate as a secondary admin.
  4. Click Change Role.
  5. Select Secondary Admin and click Save.

Add users to a team

You can add unlimited users to a team. Adding users to one team doesn't remove them from other teams.

 

Note: You can also add users to a team through bulk import or via SSO.

  1. Go to User Management > By User or By Product.
  2. Select a team.
  3. Click Invite Users.
  4. Add and assign users. See Add and remove users for more information.

Add products and subscriptions to a team

  • If the purchaser is not an admin for any team, a new team is automatically created for the subscription.
  • If the purchaser is an admin for a single team, the subscription goes to that team.
  • If the purchaser is an admin for more than one team, the purchaser must assign a team for that subscription from Autodesk Account using the following process:
    • Login to manage.autodesk.com
    • Navigate to any of the following pages:
      • Home
      • User Management > By User
      • User Management > By Product
      • User Management > By Group
      • Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts
    • For a subscription, select Assign to either an existing team or create a new team.
    • Click Assign to complete the action

If needed, you can move the subscription to a different team. If you add seats to an existing subscription, those seats stay in the same team as the rest of your subscription. The subscription owner is automatically assigned a seat. If the owner doesn't use the product, you can reassign that seat to the team.

Move a subscription to a different team

Only the subscription owner can move a subscription to a different team. Moving a subscription doesn't move the users or assignments. Users who were assigned to the product in the previous team aren't moved automatically with the subscription. For more information about assigning and unassigning users, see Assign product access.

 

Note: Only unassigned seats can be moved to a different team.

 

To move a subscription

  1. Go to User Management > By User or By Product.
  2. Select a team.
  3. Click the gear icon to open Team settings.
  4. From the Actions menu, select Move Subscriptions To This Team.
  5. Find the subscription you want to move and click Select. Note: If moving the subscription results in over-assigned seats, the Select button is dimmed. Hover over Select to see how many seats you need to unassign.
  6. Review the selection and click Submit.
  7. Click Done to close the window.

 

When to contact support to move a subscription

If any of these cases, contact Autodesk support to move a subscription to a different team:

  • You’re not the subscription owner.
  • You have a Pay Per Use subscription.
  • You have a Premium subscription and SSO is enabled.
  • If you want to move a cloud product (ACC or Flow Production Tracking) subscription.

Determine which team a subscription belongs to

  1. Go to Billing and Orders > Contracts.
  2. Select a product. The team name appears in the Teams column at the bottom of the page.

About Flex tokens and teams

Like a subscription, when you purchase Flex tokens, Flex is added to a team as follows:

  • If the purchaser is not an admin for any team, a new team is automatically created for the subscription.
  • If the purchaser is an admin for a single team, the subscription goes to that team.
  • If the purchaser is an admin for more than one team, the purchaser must assign a team for that subscription from Autodesk Account using the following process:
    • Login to manage.autodesk.com
    • Navigate to any of the following pages:
      • Home
      • User Management > By User
      • User Management > By Product
      • User Management > By Group
      • Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts
    • For a subscription, select Assign to either an existing team or create a new team.
    • Click Assign to complete the action

Tokens from the purchase are added to the team’s token balance. Flex tokens closest to expiration are consumed first.

 

If you manage multiple teams, check that the Flex tokens have been added to the correct team after each purchase. If it is not, move the Flex tokens to the desired team. When moving Flex tokens, all remaining tokens with the same subscription ID are moved to the new team. Assignments and users aren’t moved with a Flex subscription.

