The user role policy lets you designate users as either an external user or a user.

An external user is someone outside your organization, such as a contractor or vendor, who needs access to Autodesk products or services. Previously referred to as a guest user, this role ensures secure collaboration without exposing sensitive internal resources.

You can decide which policy applies to your external users, either the default settings in user management or by rules based on domain names. This helps you control whether someone is treated as an external user or a standard user, making it simpler to manage access securely and transparently.