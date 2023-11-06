Bring your ambition

The Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection will do the rest.

Why civil engineers use the AEC collection

Win more work

Lead your industry and add value to your organization by staying ahead. Be proud to deliver your best work.

Gain efficiencies in a changing industry

Work more efficiently and improve project collaboration with a cloud-based data environment.

Improve project delivery

Deliver projects on time and under budget with high-quality designs.

How civil engineers use the AEC collection

Civil structures design using the AEC Collection (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structure analysis (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structure visualization (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structure modeling (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structures design using the AEC Collection (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structure analysis (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structure visualization (video: 3:20 min.)

Civil structure modeling (video: 3:20 min.)

How civil engineers use the AEC collection

Site design using AEC Collection (video: 1:49 min.)

Grading plan in Civil 3D (video: 1:58 min.)

Site design using AEC Collection (video: 2:30 min.)

Site design using AEC Collection (video: 1:49 min.)

Site design using AEC Collection (video: 1:49 min.)

Grading plan in Civil 3D (video: 1:58 min.)

Site design using AEC Collection (video: 2:30 min.)

Site design using AEC Collection (video: 1:49 min.)

How civil engineers use the AEC collection

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

Road and highway design using the AEC Collection (video: 2:41 min.)

How civil engineers use the AEC collection

Pressure pipe workflow in the AEC Collection (video: 2:52 min.)

Drainage analysis as part of a site design workflow (video: 1:49 min.)

Drainage design with InfraWorks (video: 36 sec.)

Design water and wastewater treatment plants (video: 2:04 min.)

Pressure pipe workflow in the AEC Collection (video: 2:52 min.)

Drainage analysis as part of a site design workflow (video: 1:49 min.)

Drainage design with InfraWorks (video: 36 sec.)

Design water and wastewater treatment plants (video: 2:04 min.)

Increase interoperability for multidisciplinary project teams

See what’s new for openBIM and infrastructure

Meet government mandates for project delivery that require openBIM deliverables. See how you can implement the openBIM schema for your infrastructure projects.

“We can now offer a more environmentally sustainable, cost-effective transport system as a complete track, vehicle, and operating technology package.”

—Andreas Rau, Product Manager, Max Bögl

Explore other roles

Ready to take the next step?