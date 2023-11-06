Engineer the best structural solutions

Why structural engineers use the collection

Reduce overall design time

Decrease time spent on tedious, repetitive modeling tasks. Minimize the need for corrections and rework.

Reduce errors and rework

Create detailed 3D structures and 2D documentation. Enable the transition from design to elaborate models.

Improve collaboration

Connect multidisciplinary teams securely with a single source of truth. Easily create, assign, and track changes and issues.

How structural engineers use the AEC Collection

Revit user interface showing analytical and physical structural models side by side.

Integrated structural analysis in Revit

User interface showing 3D model and a menu of optimization options

Optimize structural design in Robot Structural Analysis Professional

Revit user interface showing rebar views of a circular parking garage ramp

Create concrete design in Revit

Revit user interface showing steel connections in a 3D model

Design steel connections in Revit
How structural engineers use the AEC Collection

Revit user interface showing precast and steel connections automation perspectives

Steel connection automation

Curved frame model in Revit with Dynamo analysis window inset

Curved, structural frame

Autodesk Docs user interface showing document management options

Manage all your design documents on Autodesk Docs

Navisworks user interface showing a structural model of a residence hall with a class detection result window inset

Design review and clash detection
“We’re leveraging the best attributes of each piece of software and getting them to talk to each other throughout the entire project. Having the information synced and linked into the 3D environment is really awesome.”

—Michael Vogel, Principal, Graef

