Use powerful BIM and CAD workflows to build with precision and predictability

Expand your skill set with multi-disciplined workflows and cloud-based document management tools that help you better control quality, cost, and schedule.

Talk to our sales team. KSA: +800 85 00 940 | UAE: +800 01 80 058 | Other countries: +96 264296306

Why construction professionals use the AEC Collection

Mitigate risks early

Better control quality, cost, and schedule across design and construction with a single document management platform.

Avoid costly rework

Detect clashes, errors, and omissions with powerful 3D coordination tools in the AEC Collection.

Drive innovation

Push projects further with schedule and cost simulation.

How construction professionals use the AEC Collection

Connecting design to fabrication (video: 2:41 min.)

Concrete fabrication (video: 4:24 min.)

Advance Steel and Revit interoperability for documentation (video: 2 min.)

How construction professionals use the AEC Collection

Design to fabrication and coordination for MEP (video: 1:40 min.)

Design to fabrication workflow in Revit (video: 2:04 min.)

Comprehensive fabrication manufacturing extension (video: 1:22 min.)

How construction professionals use the AEC Collection

Material quantification (video: 3:01 min.)

3D view of model coordination in commercial building

3D model coordination in Navisworks

In-software clash detection view in Autodesk Docs

Clash detection review in Autodesk Docs

Material quantification (video: 3:01 min.)

Explore other AEC roles

Ready to take the next step?