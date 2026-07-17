& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and data mangement software platform for product design and manufacturing.
Design and engineer products how you want to ensure aesthetics, form, fit and function
Engineer, design and create anything with comprehensive electronics and PCB design tools
Save time and money and get quality parts out the door faster
Go from design to manufacturing faster with the only all-in-one cloud CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB platform.
Improve your team’s operational efficiency and boost agility with a single source of product data across your organization and connected supply chain.
Manufacture faster with connected and automated workflows, plus advanced AI capabilities.
Working in disconnected product development tools can cause errors and delays. Enable seamless teamwork in the same workspace, without the need for multiple tools.
Storing files locally in different formats can cause version control, collaboration, and security issues. Bring your teams onto one secure, cloud workspace for accessible, current, and secure data.
Managers often struggle to get project updates in a timely manner. Fusion provides up-to-date progress info, controlled access to audit trails of changes, comments, and history.
Streamline design documentation to enable quick and precise 2D drawings from 3D models, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
– Carl Budd, Engineering Manager, Moose Toys
decrease in time to bring a product to market with one CAD/CAM solution.
per design launch is saved by companies that implement cross-domain collaborative, revision control, and concurrent workflows.
Program complex, feature-rich components with ease using intelligent whole-part strategies like steep & shallow, deburr, hole recognition, and rotary.
Speed up CAM programming with powerful modification tools that can turn a good toolpath into a great one - all without wasteful recalculation time.
Achieve superior surface finish with specialized 4- and 5-axis toolpaths. Additional axis controls and collision avoidance ensure safe, smooth machine motion.
Save time and money with spindle-mounted touch probes for CNC machining. Measure stock material, update work offsets, monitor quality, automate part setup, and more.
– Konrad Nerc, Nerc Precision Engineering
Create toolpaths twice as quickly and start machining faster with your team
Cut costs in half by reducing cycle times and unnecessary hours spent.
Reduce engineering workload, design new components with ease, and decrease the need for manual content creation with comprehensive component libraries.
Reduce errors, enhance efficiency, and improve accuracy. Synchronization between PCB and schematic in an ECAD application maintains design integrity and consistency.
Design your printed circuit boards rapidly and efficiently, leveraging real-time constraint violation detection for immediate alerts on component placement and trace routing issues.
Empower collaboration between electronic and mechanical engineers in a unified design platform. Enhance accuracy and efficiency by eliminating error-prone conversion steps.
– Mario Tousek, Managing Director, tousek
Companies that streamline access to PCB and mechanical data at design time release 90% of products on time – 67% better than those who don’t have access to the same data.
Companies that interconnect manufacturing and electronics design meet their costs and reliability goals 85% more than their competitors.
Configurations provide an intelligent way to maximize the utility of parametric designs. Gain the ability to create and manage multiple design variations from a single, unified model.
Remove the silos from your traditional design process and use a modern collaboration environment. Connect your teams and clients, communicate in real-time, and centralize project activity.
Explore multiple manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet your design specifications while reducing weight, improving performance, and consolidating parts through generative design.
Maximize the utility of parametric designs with configurations. Create and manage multiple design variations from a single, unified model.
– Tyler Berryman, Product Design Engineer, Brash
Turn your concepts into 3D models 4X faster when compared to traditional industrial design software.
Create photo-realistic renders of your designs up to 75% faster to expedite stakeholder buy-in.
Engineer products with a comprehensive set of modeling tools, including 3D parametric modeling, mesh, surfacing, and automated design capabilities. Ensure your products' form, fit, and function with diverse analysis methods.
Break free from traditional design silos. Embrace a modern collaboration environment to connect teams and clients, communicate in real-time, and centralize project activity.
Discover manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet design specifications, reduce weight, improve performance, and consolidate parts through generative design.
Effortlessly adjust dimensions and geometries with a few clicks, saving time, and reducing errors. Every changes reflects across the entire model for design consistency.
– Steve Milanoski, Head of Advanced Manufacturing, Romar Engineering
Investigate upwards of 100 3D design iterations in the amount of time it would traditionally take to complete one.
Design, engineer, and manufacture a product in one day instead of a week.
Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators — Fusion scales with you.
THE FOUNDATION FOR MODERN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM essentials for design and collaboration in a single, unified workspace.
Includes:
Best for: Early-stage teams and makers
THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS
Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools — unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining, and robust CAD tools in one environment.
Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:
Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:
THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNIZE
Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigor, and design-to-manufacture continuity — without the complexity of legacy systems.
Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:
Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:
Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.
Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.
Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.
Autodesk Fusion Manage enhances workflows and improves collaboration for everyone involved in product development with integrated cloud PLM.
– 4.5/5 rating, 500+ reviews on G2
Autodesk Fusion is an integrated, cloud‑based product development platform from Autodesk. It combines 3D CAD (design), CAM (manufacturing), CAE (simulation), electronics/PCB design, data management, and collaboration in a single environment, allowing teams to move from concept and modeling through validation and manufacturing without switching tools. Fusion connects people, data, and processes across the entire product lifecycle. Try for free today.
Yes. Autodesk offers product design software through Autodesk Fusion, a cloud-based platform that supports the full product development process, from concept and 3D design to engineering validation, electronics, manufacturing, and data management. Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB design, and built-in PDM, and can be extended with cloud PLM with Fusion Manage (English).
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is designed for professional engineering teams that need to collaborate across design, engineering, electronics, and manufacturing in a single, connected platform. Fusion supports mechanical engineering and product development teams with parametric and direct modeling, simulation and validation tools, manufacturing toolpaths, and cloud‑native collaboration features such as version control and centralized project data. These capabilities make it suitable for professional engineering use cases, including industrial product development, automotive components, tooling, and manufacturing workflows. Explore all Fusion features (English) here.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion includes AI‑powered CAD tools designed to automate and accelerate product development. These include generative design (English), which creates optimized design options based on engineering constraints; AutoConstrain (English), which intelligently appliYeses sketch constraints; and Automated Drawings (English), which generate manufacturing‑ready 2D drawings from 3D models. AI is built directly into Fusion to reduce repetitive work, improve accuracy, and speed up design‑to‑manufacturing workflows.
Yes. Fusion is Autodesk’s industry cloud for manufacturing that brings together design, engineering, electronics, manufacturing, and data management in a single, cloud‑based environment.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is a professional product development tool designed to support the full product lifecycle, from concept and detailed design through simulation, manufacturing, and collaboration. Fusion enables professional teams to develop, validate, and produce products within a single connected environment.
Fusion runs as a desktop app on Windows and macOS, but it is cloud‑native by design. Project data, version control, collaboration, and many compute‑intensive features (such as generative design and simulation) are managed through Autodesk’s cloud. Users can also access Fusion through a web browser to view and work with designs online, making it a hybrid cloud‑connected platform rather than a traditional standalone desktop tool. Download a 30-day trial for free today.
Yes. Fusion is Autodesk’s industry cloud for manufacturing, connecting design, documentation, and manufacturing handoff in one environment. Teams use the same design data for 3D modeling, drawings, and CAM, so changes automatically flow from design to documentation and manufacturing, thus reducing rework, version errors, and manual file transfers. Download a free trial to explore all the features (English) Fusion has to offer.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion includes professional‑grade 3D design tools, supporting parametric, direct, surface, freeform, and mesh modeling. These tools are used by engineers and product designers to create complex parts and assemblies, validate designs with simulation, and prepare models directly for manufacturing within the same platform. Download a free trial to explore all the features (English) Fusion has to offer.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is generally more affordable than purchasing separate CAD, CAM, CAE, and data management tools. Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics, and data management into a single subscription, which is cost‑effective alternative to licensing multiple standalone tools. Download a 30-day trial for free today.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion includes cloud-connected CAM, with integrated CAD/CAM (English) workflows that allow teams to generate, simulate, and update CNC toolpaths directly from the design model. Because CAM is connected to cloud-managed design data, manufacturing updates stay in sync with design changes without manual file transfers.
Autodesk Fusion includes professional 3D design capabilities, such as parametric, direct, surface, freeform, and mesh modeling, along with assemblies, rendering, and simulation-ready geometry. These tools support everything from early concept modeling to detailed, manufacturing-ready designs within a single environment. Download a free trial to explore all the features (English) Fusion has to offer.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is a cloud‑based platform, with centralized data storage, version control, and collaboration managed through Autodesk’s cloud. While it runs as a desktop application, design data, collaboration, and many advanced services are cloud‑connected, enabling teams to work from a single source of truth. Download a 30-day trial for free today to explore all Fusion has to offer.
Yes, Fusion is Autodesk’s industry cloud for manufacturing, not just a collection of tools. It unifies design, engineering, electronics, manufacturing, and data management in a single cloud‑connected system, allowing information to flow continuously across the product lifecycle and reducing silos between teams.
Autodesk Fusion is used for 3D design to create, refine, and prepare digital product models from concept through manufacturing. In 3D design workflows, Fusion is used to build parametric, direct, surface, freeform, and mesh-based models, create assemblies, and generate detailed geometry that can be validated, documented, and manufactured. Designers and engineers use Fusion to develop virtual prototypes, explore design alternatives, and ensure form, fit, and function before moving into production, all within a single, cloud-connected environment. Download a free trial to explore all the features (English) Fusion has to offer.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is widely regarded as a strong, modern product development platform because it combines CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics, and data management in a single cloud-based platform. It is used by millions of professionals and is designed to support the full workflow from concept through manufacturing, reducing the need for disconnected tools and manual handoffs. Download a 30-day trial for free today.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is a capable 3D design solution that supports parametric, direct, surface, freeform, and mesh modeling, making it suitable for both precise mechanical parts and complex organic shapes. It also includes integrated simulation, rendering, and drawing tools, allowing teams to design, validate, and document products within one environment. Download a free trial to explore all the features (English) Fusion has to offer.
Yes. Autodesk Fusion is built for team‑based workflows, with cloud‑native collaboration, version control, centralized data access, and real‑time design sharing. Teams can work concurrently, track design changes automatically, and collaborate across locations without managing files manually.