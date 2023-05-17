Note: banking information shared below is meant to assist with vendor setup, should it be required. However, payments cannot be made to the European bank accounts listed in the various banking documents below until the new buying experience goes live in Europe* on September 16th, 2024.
Vendor Form and Banking Information docs provided by Autodesk below have been localized in the following languages (selectable in PDFs): Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish.
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (CHF & GBP) – June 2024 (sign in to download PDF file)
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (CZK) – June 2024 (sign in to download PDF file)
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (DKK) – June 2024 (sign in to download PDF file)
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (EUR) – November 2022 (sign in to download PDF file)
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (NOK) – June 2024 (sign in to download PDF file)
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (PLN) – June 2024 (sign in to download PDF file)
Citibank Account Confirmation Certificate (SEK) – June 2024 (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (CHF) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (CZK) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (DKK) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (EUR) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (GBP) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (NOK) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (PLN) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe (SEK) banking information (sign in to download PDF file)
Europe – Vendor Form (CHF)
Europe – Vendor Form (CZK)
Europe – Vendor Form (DKK)
Europe – Vendor Form (EUR)
Europe – Vendor Form (GBP)
Europe – Vendor Form (NOK)
Europe – Vendor Form (PLN)
Europe – Vendor Form (SEK)
*Eligible countries include Austria, Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.