& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk offers subscriptions for the most recent versions of our software products and cloud services. To see if you can subscribe to specific Autodesk products online:
Some software solutions, enterprise products, and specialized licensing options such as subscriptions with multi-user access (network licensing) cannot be purchased online. Contact an Autodesk Authorized Reseller or your Autodesk sales representative for product options not available online.
Customers with an active subscription to software or cloud services are automatically eligible to update to the latest version when released.
Some previously released versions of Autodesk software are available as a benefit when you subscribe to a current version of Autodesk software. See Available Previous Releases for Subscribers for information.
Autodesk offers software subscriptions for the most recent versions of our software products for purchase online. Subscription services and technical support agreements also are available.
Follow these instructions to add software and services to your shopping cart:
All orders placed in the Autodesk online store are fulfilled through your Autodesk Account, where you can download install files and access cloud services. The option to purchase and ship a physical copy of Autodesk software is not available. We send you an order fulfillment email message after we process your payment and deliver products and services to your Autodesk Account. If you don't receive information about accessing purchases within 24 hours of ordering, check your email Spam or Junk folder or contact us for assistance.
These pages have instructions for downloading, installing, and activating your software:
Software products and cloud services appear on the Products & Services tab under the following Autodesk Accounts only:
If you received an email message that states purchased products are available or that access was assigned by an administrator, you must sign in to Autodesk Account using the email address to which the message was sent.
If you sign in and don't see your software, verify the email address you used to sign in and try again. If you need assistance signing in to the correct account, please contact support.
See these articles for troubleshooting tips if you have problems downloading your software:
If you have an existing Autodesk Account, we recommend that you use the email address and password for that account when you make your purchase. All correspondence about your order, subscription benefits, and future product releases are sent to the email address associated with your Autodesk Account.
The Autodesk Account you enter during purchase of a software subscription becomes the administrator account. Administrators have the option of using the software or assigning access to another user after purchase. See Managing Users & Permissions for more information.
Here's some guidance on which Autodesk Account sign-in information to use during ordering:
Autodesk delivers access, download, and activation information by email. In most cases, your products are available in your Autodesk Account shortly after purchase. If you don't receive the confirmation or fulfillment email messages within 24 hours after you place your order, check your Spam and Junk folders or contact support for assistance.
The Order Confirmation email serves as your invoice and contains your order number. Print or save this message as a record of your purchase.
The following troubleshooting tips help eliminate errors you may encounter when you subscribe online:
If you're having trouble placing your order online, contact our Customer Care specialists for help with the following:
Autodesk software allows activation as a Free Trial for a limited number of days for trial purposes. Follow the instructions below to convert your Free Trial to a paid license without the need to download or install additional software:
Follow these steps to complete your order after you finish adding items to your cart and click the Proceed to Secure Checkout button:
Capacity-based subscriptions allow you to easily add capacity to your existing product subscription as project needs shift or change. This helps you get the most out of your investment, allowing you to align your purchases with actual usage.
Visit Capacity-Based Subscriptions (US Site) to learn more.
You can purchase capacity-based subscriptions through your standard purchasing processes (contact Autodesk sales, visit autodesk.com*, or contact an Autodesk Partner**).
*Info360 cannot be purchased on autodesk.com.
**Info360 Assets and Info360 Insights are available through partners with qualifying specialization.
Our secure server encrypts your payment information. We accept the following payment methods:
Here are some tips to help avoid errors entering or processing payment information:
Payment methods used for previous orders appear as payment options when you sign into an existing Autodesk Account during checkout. If you're not sure whether the information for an existing payment method is current, re-enter it as a new card. The option to edit or update an existing payment method during checkout is not currently available in the store cart.
The online store accepts only bank cards. Autodesk sales representatives or Autodesk Authorized Resellers may offer other payment options. Please see these pages for more information:
Here are some items to check if you encounter payment errors:
We process charges for your order as soon as our systems can complete the order and make your software or services available online. Processing typically takes 1-5 days, as some transfers between banks can take time for processing the payment. Check with your payment provider for information about when charges will post to your account.
Tax will be charged to all customers in South Africa. Customers may provide a valid VAT ID during checkout, however VAT (15%) will continue to apply in accordance with Cleverbridge's tax treatment. For additional details, please refer to Cleverbridge's General Terms & Conditions.
Your Autodesk software and service subscriptions automatically renew to ensure you have continuous access. You will be charged for a new subscription term on the renewal date listed in your Autodesk Account.
Subscriptions purchased from the Autodesk store renew automatically, however, some subscription term lengths are only available from Resellers or your Autodesk sales representative and do not renew automatically. You will receive renewal notifications 45, 30, and 4 days prior to expiration with renewal instructions.
The payment method you entered during purchase for will be used for subscription renewal. If you prefer to use a different payment method for recurring billing for subscription renewal, you can update your payment settings in your Autodesk Account.
If you choose a Monthly subscription, you are charged the renewal rate automatically each month on an ongoing basis until you turn off automatic renewal. If you wish to subscribe for only one month or end your subscription after several months, you must visit your Autodesk Account and turn off the automatic renewal setting before your account renews for the next monthly term.
To update automatic subscription renewal settings:
See Updating Payment Information for Your Subscription for information.
Alternatively, if you need to update the credit card number or expiration date associated with your auto-renewal:
If you need assistance with this process, please call Customer Service to speak to one of our representatives. For security purposes, your credit card number should never be sent via email.
You can view your order history from your Autodesk account. Navigate to Billing and orders, select Order history.
The order confirmation email is your receipt or invoice for your purchase. We recommend you save a copy for your records. If you ever need an invoice or receipt resent, contact support.
Same product
Seats added to existing subscriptions from Autodesk account will be co-termed and prorated to the existing subscription’s renewal date.
New product
When purchasing a new product subscription, you will have the option to co-term your purchase with an existing subscription that has the same term, if available. The cost will be prorated to match the renewal date of the selected subscription.
To receive a full refund for a monthly subscription, you must return it within 15 days of the initial purchase or renewal date.
For a refund on annual or 3-year subscriptions, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase or renewal date.
This policy applies only to purchases and renewals of subscriptions purchased directly from Autodesk or purchased through Cleverbridge on behalf of Autodesk. In addition, this policy doesn’t apply to any other products, services, or offerings. Examples of offerings to which the policy doesn’t apply include, but aren’t limited to, the following: consulting services, platform subscriptions, extra territory rights, cloud credits, mid-term switch, Pay as You Go, and membership or similar fees. Return policies for subscription and subscription renewal charges from third-party retailers or authorized Autodesk partners vary. Contact your seller directly for information about return policies.
Ask the Autodesk Assistant to request a refund.
For a refund on Flex token orders, you must initiate the return within 30 days of the purchase date.
When your refund is approved and processed by Cleverbridge, the credit will be issued to the payment method on file. Credit card refunds typically post within 5-7 business days; other payment methods may take longer. Please contact Customer Service if you are experiencing a significant delay in receiving your refund. All access to related software and services will terminate when your refund is processed.
Return policies for subscription and subscription renewal charges from third-party retailers or authorized Autodesk resellers vary. Contact your seller directly for information about return policies. You can find this information in Autodesk account.
To renew your organization’s subscriptions, you must be the purchaser on the subscription. Purchasers are considered the primary account contact and manage billing, renewals, and other self-serve functions in account like switching terms and adding seats. Purchasers are also the primary administrator (admin) account for the subscription unless they reassign the admin role. Purchasers can re-assign the primary admin role to another person in the organization but will retain their purchaser responsibilities. The purchaser role has historically been called the contract manager.
Most subscriptions purchased through Cleverbridge on behalf of Autodesk will automatically renew on their renewal date unless you turn off auto-renew in your Autodesk account. This option simplifies the process of renewal and ensures no interruption to your access.
Prior to your renewal date, make sure auto-renew is set to ON and that your payment method is up to date.
You can change your subscriptions auto-renewal status at any time before your renewal date in your Autodesk account and up to 30 or 45 days after your expiration date, before it is canceled, depending on eligibility and applicable terms. However, to avoid losing access to your software, it is best to renew your subscription before the renewal/expiration date.
To ensure that your auto-renewal is successful on the renewal date, your recurring payment method must be valid and auto-renew turned on.
You will receive an email confirmation confirming your renewal order is complete. Your credit card will show CB*Autodesk as the vendor.
You can turn on auto-renewal for up to 100 subscriptions at once with the bulk auto-renewal feature.
You can find your renewal or expiration date in your Autodesk account.
If auto-renew is off, the expiration date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renew is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiration date.
Example: You purchase an annual subscription 10 June 2024. If auto-renew is turned off, your expiration date and time is 9 June 2025 at 23:59:59 AST. If auto-renew is turned on, your renewal date is 10 June 2025 at 00:00:00 AST.
Some subscriptions can be renewed up to 30 or 45 days after expiration, depending on eligibility and applicable terms. The 45 days after expiration is referred to as the cancellation process and consists of 3 stages.
Stage: Expired
If your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended. The expired stage lasts 15 days.
Stage: Suspended
If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for annual and multi-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed, but you can still renew or make payment to reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and regain access to your product.
Stage: Canceled
If you do not act in either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Canceled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription for access to the product. If your subscription was canceled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.
Cleverbridge will charge your payment method when Autodesk completes the order and your software or services are available online. Your credit card will show CB*Autodesk as the vendor.
You should receive a confirmation email within 24 hours after you place your order and your Autodesk account should also show your renewal status. If you don't receive a confirmation email, check your Spam and Junk folders. If you still don’t find a confirmation email, ask Autodesk Assistant for assistance
Trial software cannot be renewed or extended. To continue using the product, you need to buy a subscription. See Convert a trial to a subscription for more information.
You can only renew a Fusion Personal Use license if the current one has less than thirty days until expiration. Visit How to renew a Personal license or access the Startup program for Fusion (US Site).
Thirty days before the expiration of your one-year Education plan access, you'll be sent an email reminder. Visit Renewing access to Education software
If you bought from a partner and did not transact with Autodesk, please contact them regarding your renewal options. Your partner information can be found in your Autodesk account. Select the product in the list of subscriptions to find your partners details.
Most subscriptions purchased through an Autodesk sales representative will be set to auto-renew and are eligible for the renewal options described above. Navigate to Subscription & Contracts in your Autodesk account to see your renewal options.
You can add seats to your subscription at any time during your subscription. Seat additions are immediate, and the price will be prorated according to your renewal date. For any other changes, contact your partner or Autodesk sales.