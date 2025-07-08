The stereolithography process differs from other popular 3D-printing methods in several ways.

Fused deposition modelling (US Site) (FDM) uses a thread or filament of thermoplastic in solid form, melting and extruding it onto the 3D model.

Selective laser sintering (US Site) (SLS) also uses polymers, but the material is a powder. The 3D printer aims a laser at the powder, melting the polymer and fusing it into a solid form for the final structure.

FDM is most widely used in the prosumer/consumer and small-manufacturing markets alongside stereolithography. In contrast, SLS is more suited to heavy industry.

Among each type, stereolithographic printing produces the smoothest, highest-resolution surface with material that’s watertight and reasonably shock absorbent in its final state. These properties make it the most popular method among home users and hobbyists. The number of desk toys and trinkets produced in the early home 3D-printing movement are good examples of stereolithography’s utility.

The chemical properties of stereolithography resins also make them popular in aesthetic and artistic fields, like jewellery and accessories. In addition, SLA is also widely used for making biomedical devices because of the resins’ nonabrasive finish.