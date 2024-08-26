What is geotechnical engineering?

Software and technology have revolutionised advanced geotechnical engineering by simplifying tasks and enhancing precision. Efficient data collection and analysis from soil tests and borehole logs aids informed decision-making.

Geographical Information Systems (GIS) assist in visualising site features, while numerical modelling software allows engineers to simulate intricate behaviours such as soil-structure interactions and slope stability.

Remote sensing tools such as drones and satellites provide detailed site information, while automated monitoring systems and sensors offer real-time data on soil movements and structural behaviours. Collaboration is improved through cloud-based platforms, and documentation and reporting are streamlined.

Provided that engineers have a solid foundational understanding to effectively utilise these tools, the technology optimises efficiency, accuracy, communication and risk management.