Our most popular 2D and 3D CAD software now available for Mac. AutoCAD for Mac delivers the same functionality as the Windows version but takes advantage of the OS X environment with a familiar interface. AutoCAD for Mac helps architects, engineers and construction professionals create 2D and 3D drawings and speed up the design process with AutoCAD's robust set of features and automation workflows.
Free for startups and hobbyists, Fusion 360 for Mac delivers unified CAD, CAM and PCB software in a flexible, complete package available for Mac OS and mobile devices. Fusion 360 for Mac provides a collaborative platform to help streamline the product development process from design to manufacturing.
Speed up your product design workflows with Inventor. Perfect for mechanical design (US Site), product simulation and tooling creation, Inventor delivers a complete set of professional-grade product design and engineering tools. While Inventor does not have a native Mac installation, it can be installed on a Macintosh computer with a Windows partition utilising Boot Camp or Parallels.
Take the power of Autodesk cloud software with you wherever you go. Draft, edit and view CAD designs on different devices.
Cut down communication time and bring design teams together in an environment that harnesses the power of the cloud. Keep team members updated with the most recent designs and plans.
Streamline your drafting, review and revision workflows. Track projects, add comments, share files and take your projects on-site with online CAD or via your mobile device.
AutoCAD Web makes it easy to edit, create and view CAD drawings on a Mac without installing any additional software. Access AutoCAD’s robust drafting and design features and convenient online tools from anywhere within a familiar Mac interface – or any other operating system.
STUDIO GLDN
With AutoCAD, a designer can translate her passion for both building and interior design into dynamic, personalised projects for her clients.
Image courtesy of Studio GLDN.
ADDIT-ION
A Barcelona-based product design studio rises to a challenge and uses generative design in Fusion 360 to create a lighter, stronger snowboard binding.
Image courtesy of ADDIT-ION.
VIEWRAIL
Leading custom stair manufacturer Viewrail uses design automation technology in Inventor to drastically save time creating custom stair systems.
Image courtesy of Viewrail.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialised toolsets.
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualisation and documentation.
AutoCAD for Mac delivers all the popular functionality of the Windows version and is included in every AutoCAD subscription however has a more familiar interface for Mac users.
Yes, Autodesk file types are native to the program and not the specific operating system you are using. Whether a file is created with the Windows version or Mac version, it utilises the same extension and is cross-compatible on either operating system.
While Fusion 360 is no longer available on the macOS App Store, it can be downloaded directly from the Autodesk website, included in every Fusion 360 subscription. For more details about transitioning your existing Fusion 360 downloads from the macOS App Store to your Autodesk account, take a look at our support article. (US site)
If there is a Mac-compatible version, you will often see a Mac installer (typically a .dmg extension) option when downloading your software from Autodesk. For specific installation instructions about your program, refer to the support section.
Fusion 360 for Mac is compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.x, Mojave 10.14 and Catalina 10.15. Fusion also requires a CPU with a minimum of 4 cores (1.7 GHz or greater), 4 GB of RAM and 3 GB of storage. See the most up-to-date specs. (US site)
Autodesk CAD software is compatible natively with Windows and Mac Operating Systems and some apps include versions for Mobile devices. Limited Linux compatibility is available for Maya and unofficial support can be achieved using third-party compatibility programs such as Wine.
Yes, AutoCAD for Mac is available with every AutoCAD subscription.
AutoCAD for Windows differs primarily through interface changes such as tool palettes, multi-window support, and typical Windows interface elements including a start tab and the ribbon. Visit our support centre (US site) for a breakdown of specific Windows features.
AutoCAD for Mac is included in every AutoCAD subscription and starts at US$235 for a monthly subscription and US$1,865 for an annual subscription
If you are a student (US site), teacher (US Site) or IT administrator (US site) at an eligible educational institution, you may also qualify for free access to Autodesk software and other benefits. Learn more about the Autodesk Education Community. (US site)
The AutoCAD mobile app works effortlessly with Apple’s Pencil, allowing you to instantly translate sketches on your iPad pro into AutoCAD objects. Apple Pencil puts CAD tools right at hand, allowing you to edit, add notes and include dimensions in your freehand drawings.
While Inventor does not have native support for Mac OS X, it can be run on a Windows partition using Boot Camp or a virtualisation program such as Parallels. Learn more about installing Inventor on your Mac.
