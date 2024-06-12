Printed circuit board (PCB) design (US Site) is the process of bringing electronic circuit boards to life.

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are used in many electronic devices – from small consumer products to large industrial machines.



Excellent PCB design creates functional, reliable, cost-effective circuit boards that meet the electrical and physical requirements of the devices they will be used in. PCB design is also critical to make sure devices function properly and minimise the risks of electrical shorts, interference (US Site) and other problems that can arise with poorly designed circuits.