During her childhood, Danielle Golden Irby was obsessed with architecture—especially Frank Lloyd Wright. Her grandfather was an engineer so she studied many of his books on drafting. And at the age of 14, she enrolled in an AutoCAD course at a local community college and received a certificate in it. By that time, she was hooked on AutoCAD.

During Irby’s studies at University of Southern California, a professor encouraged her to pursue architecture since it was clearly her passion—and she was still designing with AutoCAD on the side. After graduating with a degree in art history and visual culture, her next steps fell into place very quickly. She started working at an architecture firm and then moved on to an interior design firm, where she realized what she wanted to pursue on her own. In 2018, Studio GLDN was born, focusing on both full remodels and interior design.