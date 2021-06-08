How to buy
Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb offers a complete toolset for design and implementation in additive manufacturing.
Powerful workflow automation for streamlining 3D print preparation
Intuitive tools for repairing, orienting, arranging and preparing 3D files for printing
Agile latticing and hollowing tools and parametric supports for lightweighting
Autodesk provides download and installation instructions both for individuals and for administrators. Individuals should sign in to their Autodesk account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform and language, and then select a download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Support.
Trial versions of Autodesk software allow you to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).
Students and educators can get free one-year access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you are eligible. Access free Netfabb software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
Universities interested in Netfabb Local Simulation can apply for a grant through the Autodesk Education plan website.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Netfabb product centre. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.