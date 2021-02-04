Carlos Monroy’s studies in engineering and design took him from his native Mexico to a PhD from the University of Cambridge in the UK. He’s worked in the aircraft industry, the automotive industry, and high-end sports. “But since I was little I wanted to help people,” he says. “I wanted to contribute something to society.”

As his studies advanced, Monroy’s interests began to converge in new ways. “When I was doing my second post-doctorate degree, we started to transfer the technology we were using for the automotive industry to other sectors,” he says. “We translated it to medical devices—we knew there were a lot of things that we could help with.”