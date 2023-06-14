Autodesk FUSION TEAM

Connect, communicate and collaborate with Autodesk Fusion Team

Work smarter and improve collaboration by simplifying internal and external team participation within a single platform.

Access Autodesk Fusion Team

Share, review and manage design projects on any device, anywhere.

Connect with your teams and suppliers

Manage access and share files securely with internal and external stakeholders. View and review designs instantly with easy-to-use software for collaboration.

Communicate your design progress

Centralise all design changes, comments and markups made from various teams to easily see how your project is progressing, with design collaboration software.

Collaborate without limitation

Access project details from anywhere, at any time, on a web browser or mobile device with Autodesk Fusion Team functionality.

Features

Autodesk Fusion Team features

Collaboration

Use a modern collaboration environment to connect teams and stakeholders in real time.

User management

Manage how internal and external stakeholders in your development process interact with data.

Learn more

Global share

Connect teams across departments and locations, both internally and externally, with a single platform.

Commenting and redlining

Capture and share feedback from any device, directly on the design using comments, redlines and markups.

Unlimited access

Access your data on any device. Continue working when not connected to the Internet using offline mode.

Public/private design sharing

Share previews to allow interaction in a web browser, even if they haven't got access to a 3D modelling programme.

Learn more

Team Participant

Add users to your design environment for data management and collaboration purposes only.

Compare Autodesk Fusion vs. Autodesk Fusion Team

Autodesk Fusion Team

Autodesk Fusion Team

Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion

Data management

complete
complete

Collaboration

complete
complete

Design

na
complete

3D modelling

na
complete

Rapid prototyping/make

na
complete

Generative design

na
complete

Simulation

na
complete

Documentation

na
complete

Manufacturing

na
complete

Capabilities

Complete

Comprehensive

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A

“ Keeping track of versions takes the manual, error-prone, old-school methods out of the equation. ”

– Mark Thomsen, G2 Crowd

Autodesk Fusion Team frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is cloud collaboration software?

Cloud collaboration software allows users to work together and collaborate on documents and other file types which might be stored off-premises or outside the firewall of their company. Cloud collaboration happens when a user creates/uploads a file online and then shares access to other individuals.

What is Autodesk Fusion Team?

Autodesk Fusion Team is software for collaboration. Share, review and manage design projects on any device, anywhere.

Terms and conditions

Terms and Conditions

The purchase of the Autodesk Fusion bundle offers a 33% discount off the Suggested Retail Price (SRP) for purchases of 3 new 1-year subscriptions to Fusion 360, purchased as a bundle, excluding taxes. Products available through the Autodesk eStore under this programme include a 3-seat bundle of Autodesk Fusion.

 

This offer is available in the United Kingdom and may not be combined with other rebates or promotions and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Products must be purchased from the Autodesk online store and the applicable discount will automatically appear in your cart.

 

AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF OR THIS ENTIRE PROGRAMME AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

 

Autodesk and Autodesk Fusion are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.