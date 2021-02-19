Civil 3D for rail design

How to buy
Alignments and profiles
Use rail alignments to create rail lines with common stationing based on specified tolerances that adjust with changes to parent rail alignment geometry, profile and cant. (video: 1:46 min.)
Special trackwork design
Design turnouts for branching alignments and crossover switches connecting parallel alignments based on a library of turnout and crossover types that you can edit, delete or supplement.
Corridor modelling
Build 3D track corridor models, including alignments, profiles and assemblies. Incorporate designs for switches, turnouts, platforms and calculations for cant. (video: 54 sec.)
Platform edge design
Design platform edges for light or heavy rail using single or dual platform subassemblies with a dynamically updating platform edge running along a track. (video: 1:01 min.)
Establish context and perform conceptual and detailed designs of horizontal and vertical structures. (video: 2:18 min.)
Conduct detailed modelling and documentation of rail network assets. (video: 4:07 min.)
Use Dynamo to automate design and detailing of complex and routine tasks to accelerate project processes. (video: 2:37 min.)
