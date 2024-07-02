Następujące produkty są obecnie nieobjęte nowym sposobem dokonywania zakupów:
Assemble Enterprise, Assemble Office, Assemble P6 Connect Office, Assemble P6 Connect Project, Assemble P6 Connect Region, Assemble Procore Connect Office, Assemble Procore Connect Project, Assemble Procore Connect Region, Assemble Project, Assemble Region, Assemble (oparty na kontach), Autodesk Construction Operations Bundle (oparty na kontach), Autodesk Preconstruction Bundle (oparty na kontach), Autodesk VDC Bundle (oparty na kontach), Autodesk Within Medical, BC Pro — International, Bid Board Pro — International, BIM 360 Build — Packs, BIM 360 Cost, BIM 360 Enterprise, BuildingConnected BC Pro, BuildingConnected Bid Board Pro, BuildingConnected TradeTapp, CAM Services, CFD — Premium, Construction Cloud — Connect, FlexSim, Maya z Softimage, PlanGrid, PlanGrid — dodatek, PlanGrid — Crane, PlanGrid — Dozer, PlanGrid — Enterprise, PlanGrid — Nailgun, PlanGrid — Services, Post Processor — Premium, PowerInspect Premium, PowerInspect Ultimate, PowerMill Premium, PowerMill Standard, PowerMill Ultimate, PowerShape Premium, PowerShape Standard, PowerShape Ultimate, ProEst Cloud Subscription, ProEst Costbook, Pype Autospecs, Pype Autospecs & SmartPlans, Pype Bundle, Pype Closeout, Pype Closeout & eBinder, Pype eBinder, Pype SmartPlans, Structural Bridge Design, VRED Core, VRED Render Node