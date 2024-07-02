Ważne informacje o nowym sposobie dokonywania zakupów

Wszystko, co należy wiedzieć

Zobacz, jak poprosić Autodesk o wycenę, zweryfikować ją i zaakceptować, aby zacząć szybciej korzystać z produktów.

Co się zmienia?

W dniu 16 września 2024 r. zostaną wprowadzone zmiany w sposobie zakupów i odnawiania produktów.

Jeśli współpracujesz z Partnerem Autodesk, nadal będziesz się z nim kontaktować w zakresie wycen, pomocy technicznej i szkoleń. Od teraz jednak wyceny będziesz otrzymywać pocztą e-mail od Autodesk, a za produkty będziesz płacić bezpośrednio na koncie w portalu Autodesk Account.

Zmiana procesu zakupów stanowi przykład naszego zaangażowania w ciągłe doskonalenie obsługi klienta.

Dlaczego wprowadzamy zmiany 

Spersonalizowana obsługa

Możliwość opracowywania zaleceń odpowiadających potrzebom firmy.

Przewidywalne ceny

Zapewnienie spójnych cen niezależnie od sposobu zakupu.

Uproszczony proces

Prostsze zakupy dzięki ulepszonym funkcjom samoobsługi na koncie.

Jak się przygotować

W celu przygotowania się do następnego zakupu lub odnowienia produktów może być konieczne skonfigurowanie Autodesk jako dostawcy w Twojej firmie pod względem płatności za faktury. Odwiedź stronę konfiguracji dostawcy, aby znaleźć potrzebne informacje.

Często zadawane pytania (FAQ)

Co się zmienia w sposobie zakupów?

W nowym procesie zakupu subskrypcji partner skonfiguruje wycenę (którą otrzymasz od Autodesk) i będzie nadal uczestniczył we wszystkich etapach obsługi przed- i posprzedażowej, z wyjątkiem faktycznej transakcji płatniczej, która odbędzie się bezpośrednio między Twoją firmą a Autodesk.

 

Autodesk dąży do poprawy sposobu zakupu, usprawniając proces realizacji transakcji i zapewniając bardziej spersonalizowaną obsługę.

Gdzie mogę uzyskać pomoc?

Rozumiemy, że zmiany mogą czasami przytłaczać. Zadbaliśmy jednak o zapewnienie płynnego przejścia na nowy model. Zachęcamy do odwiedzenia centrum pomocy dla klienta, w którym znajdziesz szczegółowe informacje na temat nowego procesu zakupu. Aby uzyskać dodatkowe informacje, skontaktuj się z partnerem lub przedstawicielem handlowym Autodesk.

Czy są jakieś produkty wykluczone z nowego sposobu dokonywania zakupów?

Następujące produkty są obecnie nieobjęte nowym sposobem dokonywania zakupów:

 

Assemble Enterprise, Assemble Office, Assemble P6 Connect Office, Assemble P6 Connect Project, Assemble P6 Connect Region, Assemble Procore Connect Office, Assemble Procore Connect Project, Assemble Procore Connect Region, Assemble Project, Assemble Region, Assemble (oparty na kontach), Autodesk Construction Operations Bundle (oparty na kontach), Autodesk Preconstruction Bundle (oparty na kontach), Autodesk VDC Bundle (oparty na kontach), Autodesk Within Medical, BC Pro — International, Bid Board Pro — International, BIM 360 Build — Packs, BIM 360 Cost, BIM 360 Enterprise, BuildingConnected BC Pro, BuildingConnected Bid Board Pro, BuildingConnected TradeTapp, CAM Services, CFD — Premium, Construction Cloud — Connect, FlexSim, Maya z Softimage, PlanGrid, PlanGrid — dodatek, PlanGrid — Crane, PlanGrid — Dozer, PlanGrid — Enterprise, PlanGrid — Nailgun, PlanGrid — Services, Post Processor — Premium, PowerInspect Premium, PowerInspect Ultimate, PowerMill Premium, PowerMill Standard, PowerMill Ultimate, PowerShape Premium, PowerShape Standard, PowerShape Ultimate, ProEst Cloud Subscription, ProEst Costbook, Pype Autospecs, Pype Autospecs & SmartPlans, Pype Bundle, Pype Closeout, Pype Closeout & eBinder, Pype eBinder, Pype SmartPlans, Structural Bridge Design, VRED Core, VRED Render Node