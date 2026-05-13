& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Begin with an Autodesk Learning Partner today. Learn from organisations and businesses that have been authorised by Autodesk® and recognised for their outstanding knowledge and delivery of high-quality learning experiences. Autodesk provides Learning Partners with access to genuine Autodesk software technology solutions, confirms their enhanced knowledge of how to use Autodesk solutions, and verifies their effective teaching techniques. Learning Partners are enabled to empower you to learn and stand out in your field, ready to pursue new job opportunities and career advancement.
Authorised Training Centers are your catalyst to career advancement. Use our training centres and their team of Autodesk Certified instructors to master products and earn professional certification (US Site) and badging.
Authorised Academic Partners support qualified students and educators. Our partners and their team of Autodesk Certified Instructors provide training services that help empower others to learn and stand out in their field, ready to pursue new job opportunities and career advancement.
The Membership Training Provider Programme (US Site) is a professional collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major trade unions and their training organisations. This programme is for qualified unions, union-affiliated training providers, trade associations and similar organisations approved by Autodesk.
Our learning partners help students, educators and professionals engage in continuous learning by equipping them with powerful design tools, content, training and curricula to solve real-world challenges and prepare themselves for the jobs of tomorrow.
Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACIs) are credentialed professionals, affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners, and are recognised worldwide for their product mastery, delivery and instructional skills. Autodesk empowers our Certified Instructors to train the innovators of tomorrow in Autodesk solutions, enabling them to adapt in an ever-changing world.
Explore our learning options.
Find an Autodesk Learning Partner
Partner Finder is the official Autodesk search platform to find Learning Partners who provide training services, customised learning experiences and support to customers.
Become an Autodesk Learning Partner (US Site)
Our learning partners help students, educators and professionals engage in continuous learning by equipping them with powerful design tools, content, training and curricula to solve real-world challenges and prepare themselves for the jobs of tomorrow.
Autodesk Learning Online (US Site)
Students and educators can take advantage of up-to-date content and courses from Autodesk Learning online. Practise, test your skills and learn at your own pace.
Autodesk Certification (US Site)
Autodesk certifications highlight advanced skills in your industry. Get hired, stand out in your career and add your digital badge to your public profiles.
Go to Autodesk forums and blogs (US Site) to connect with your peers, ask questions and share information. There is also a vibrant education community (US Site).
Autodesk University On-demand Sessions (US Site)
Autodesk University is the conference for those who make anything. AU brings together Design and Make industry innovators in architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment to share ideas, advance industry practises and explore opportunities for the future. Explore AU on-demand sessions for every Design and Make professional.