Here are a few important things to know about renewing a subscription:

To renew your organization’s subscriptions, you must be the purchaser of the subscription.

Purchasers are considered the main point of contact to Autodesk, and you are the purchaser if you place the order and receive purchase, billing, and renewal emails from Autodesk. You also manage other self-serve functions in the account, like switching terms and adding seats. Purchasers are also the primary administrator (admin) for the subscription unless they reassign the admin role. Purchasers can reassign the primary admin role to another person in the organisation but will retain their purchaser responsibilities. The purchaser role has historically been called the contract manager.

You can renew your Autodesk subscriptions automatically, manually in check out or through a quote, both individually or in bulk, beginning up to 90 days before your renewal date and up to 30 or 45 days after your expiration date, depending on eligibility and applicable terms. However, to avoid losing access to your software, it is best to renew your subscription by your renewal/expiration date. Visit Autodesk account.

Some subscription renewals can only be managed manually. If you do not see any renewal options in your Autodesk account, contact your Autodesk partner or our sales team to renew.

If you want to reduce seats or switch terms for a renewal, go to the subscription details in your Autodesk account to make the changes. Either auto-renew or request a quote with these changes from your Autodesk partner or our sales team.

Note: All renewal methods may not be available for all subscriptions or in all countries.