COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Autodesk Community

The Autodesk Community is a global network of connected customers, partners and employees who learn from each other, develop professional practice and drive innovation in their respective industries. Autodesk Community programmes help everyone to connect, solve problems, share expertise and realise business value.

Do you have questions about working remotely or collaborating while using Autodesk products? Visit us every Tuesday for Community Office Hours!

Join the Community

  • Getting started in the forums

    First time here? Welcome! Review these FAQs to get started on the Forums, view best practices and learn how to make your first post.

    Start your journey

  • Value of the community

    Learn about why the Community is a valuable place to be. Millions of customers have got support, answers and more.

    Start learning

  • Forums

    Join our product-specific groups for answers to technical questions, support, how-to’s and advice.

    Visit the forums

  • Social media

    Stay connected with Autodesk on all available social platforms. Stay up to date with recent product information, news and events.

    Get connected (US site)

  • Join a user group

    Find user groups, developer groups, and online groups to learn, build relationships, and share your knowledge.

    Find a user group

  • Construction of the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Autodesk customer, GE Johnson, is the construction manager and general contractor for the museum. GE Johnson uses BIM 360, as well as Revit to visualize projects with 3D modeling and Navisworks to schedule and coordinate subcontractors. Bringing the ambitious design to life required relying on laser scanning to ensure absolute precision.

    Autodesk University

    Visit the AU website for community and on-demand sessions taught by your peers and leading Autodesk experts.

    Visit Autodesk University Online (US site)

Industry Communities

  • Architecture, Engineering & Construction

    Participate in industry-related discussions and share best practices with your fellow Engineers, Architects and Designers.

    Join the conversation (US site)

  • Design and Manufacturing

    Participate in industry-related discussions and share best practices with your fellow Engineers, Architects and Designers.

    Join the conversation (US site)

  • Media and Entertainment

    Participate in industry-related discussions and share best practices with your fellow Engineers, Architects and Designers.

    Join the conversation (US site)