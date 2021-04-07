How to buy
Vault product data management (PDM) software helps you manage your design and engineering data, improve collaboration and take control of your product development processes.
Manage CAD data in one familiar interface. Autodesk design tools integrate with Vault PDM.
Save time by easily copying designs and reusing, replacing or copying components.
Enable multiple team members to make concurrent designs from one central location, with safe, simultaneous access to data.
Eliminate the need for object ownership and simplify your replication environment.
Easily manage engineering change orders (ECOs) with an intuitive workflow.
Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing bill of materials (BOM).
Share native files with external collaborators while protecting IP. Review, mark up and track comments.
Automatically or manually synchronise files from a folder in Vault with a folder in a cloud drive.
Combine properties filtering with geometric search capabilities to improve duplicate search workflows.
Extend the value of your data by integrating PDM with other business systems such as PLM and ERP.
Access and view design data, bill of materials and change orders using only your web browser and Vault credentials.
Work with design and engineering data anywhere using the Vault client and mobile app with Vault Gateway.
The latest release of Vault PDM software will help accelerate your overall design creation and data management experience.
Direct CAD integration
VAULT PROFESSIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Vault integrates with your CAD software using an add-in. Use Vault to manage design and engineering data regardless of the file type, including files from Inventor, AutoCAD, Revit, Moldflow, 3ds Max and other popular software. (video: 2:19 mins)
Copy folder
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily start new projects by copying previous project folder structures.
Automated CAD formats for document control
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Automatically publish and manage DXF and STEP files from CAD files within the design release process.
Fast data searching
VAULT PROFESIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Find what you need when you need it with advanced intelligent search capabilities, saved searches and shortcuts.
Easy administration and configuration
VAULT PROFESSIONAL, VAULT BASIC
Vault products are easy to deploy and configure. Get the benefits of effective product data management right away.
Engineering change orders
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily manage engineering change orders (ECOs) with an intuitive workflow. Vault automatically tracks why, how and when revisions are made along with comments during the design process to provide a complete history of change orders. (video: 2:20 min.)
BOM management
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing BOM. Every time a file with a BOM is assigned an item, a BOM is generated in Vault for that item and BOM details differ depending on what the item represents. (video: 2:41 min.)
Enterprise scalability
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Eliminate the need for object ownership and simplify your replication environment. Set up a Vault environment for multiple, separate locations using the Vault replication process. Users can share files and collaborate efficiently.
Inventor design data and template management
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Easily manage and deploy Inventor design data and templates to users directly from Vault.
AutoCAD and Vault
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Focus on your design tasks while viewing important design data and data management workflows for optimum efficiency. (video: 1:23 min.)
Peer review for lifecycle state transition
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Enforce peer reviews for state changes to facilitate delegation of authority and increase transparency.
Duplicate search
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Quickly find duplicates using properties filtering and geometric search capabilities, and reduce cost of time wasted looking for files. Improve the quality of your data with duplicates reduction.
Job processor
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Take the burden off CAD user workstations by using the job processor utility to process files.
Vault Gateway
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Access Vault data securely when working remotely without the need for a VPN connection. (video: 1:38 min.)
Project Sync
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Automatically or manually synchronise files between Vault and cloud drives. (video: 2:13 min.)
Inventor read-only mode
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Get more control in how you view Inventor files using Inventor read-only.
Vault PLM
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Extend more data and processes when you use Vault Professional with Autodesk Fusion Manage, a powerful cloud-based product lifecycle management solution. Talk to your Autodesk Sales rep or reseller about Vault PLM, a cost-efficient bundle subscription for Vault Professional and Fusion Manage.
Enterprise integrations
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Extend the value of your data by integrating PDM with other business systems such as ERP and PLM. Connecting PDM with enterprise systems helps reduce time-consuming manual entry, increases data reuse and provides valuable business insights.
Product portfolio management
Build a competitive product portfolio with integrated change management and product development tracking. Capture the complete product specification and make it accessible to all stakeholders in real time. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.
New product introduction
Keep product development projects organised by managing stakeholders from various departments. Stay aligned on tasks and deliverables needed to define, develop and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardised phase-gate milestones and automated workflows help reduce delays so you can get to market faster.
Quality management
Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance, return merchandise authorisations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA) and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). Quality and engineering have a closed-loop change process to improve product designs, identify supplier problems and make corrections.
Change management
Manage changes efficiently, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, electronic approvals and problem reports with automated processes. Get full traceability for all activities to allow for real-time KPI analysis, capture change root causes and provide change documentation for audits.
Supplier collaboration
Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement and product development processes. Instead of sending documents that can get lost in email, directly request or share information inside Fusion Manage. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.
Comprehensive process template library
Increase productivity using the Fusion Manage Template Library, a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time. Easily customise and adapt each business process to meet your organisation needs.
Mobile app
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Stay up to date on your projects and collaborate with your team on your mobile phone or tablet while away from your desktop computer. Vault mobile app allows you to take your design data with you onto the shop floor, onsite or out to meet your customer. (video: 2.48 min.)
Thin client
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Perform read-access tasks and view design data, BOMs and change orders using the convenience of a web browser and your Vault credentials. (video: 2:30 min.)
Document management for non-CAD users
VAULT OFFICE
Vault Office integrates with Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
Project data integration
VAULT PROFESSIONAL
Vault PDM integrates with Autodesk Fusion 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud to sync project data.