If you’ve ever wondered how the filling gets inside a cupcake or how frosted cereal flakes get that way, the answer can be found in the vast product portfolio of Dusseldorf, Germany-based GEA.

As one of the largest industrial processing systems suppliers in the world, GEA makes the machines that make the products we use every day, from the foods and beverages in our grocery carts to the medicines our doctors prescribe to the gas in our cars. These include both standard systems that can be ordered to meet specific performance parameters as well as custom solutions that help GEA’s customers solve new challenges. This second task is streamlined by the OneEngineering program.

“The solution side comes into play when a customer wants to launch a new product, for example, frozen pizzas, and they need the new machines to make them,” says Lune Riezebos, Application Specialist in Service Delivery with GEA and a key player in OneEngineering. “They come to us and we design all the systems in the plant.”