The journey of VFX in Bollywood has been slow but steady. Back in the early days, special effects were basic and limited. Filmmakers relied on practical tricks like camera angles and elaborate sets to create illusions. Movies like Shree 420 (1955) and Mughal-e-Azam (1960) used on-set techniques that, while simple by today’s standards, were quite impressive for their time.

The 1990s marked the beginning of Bollywood's embrace of digital visual effects. One of the first movies to use it was Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), where VFX was used to enhance the promotional track using a green screen and computer graphics. This shift showed Bollywood filmmakers the potential of CGI, inspiring a new era of storytelling driven by digital effects.