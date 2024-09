In the fast-paced New York post-production world you never know what challenges will arise. Every day is different. Every project has a unique set of problems to solve – it's all just another day in the life of the best of the best visual artists in the world. In this session, founder and director, Vico Sharabani, shares his approach to the creative & the technical, balancing business & art, within a career in Media & Entertainment that touches Automotive, Manufacturing and Architecture.