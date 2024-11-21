3D modelling works by creating points in digital space called vertices, which are then connected to form a mesh. This mesh acts like a digital skeleton, which you can modify and shape into just about anything, from complex architectural structures to product prototypes. Once the base shape is established, the model can be refined by adding textures (images that add colour and material to your models) and lighting effects.

Modern 3D modelling software takes this process a step further by integrating physics engines, allowing designers to simulate how objects will react under certain conditions—like how a bridge might behave under stress, how fabric would be affected by a stiff breeze, or how sunlight will move through the windows of a skyscraper throughout the day.

With the right 3D modelling software, it’s all about experimentation and iteration. Start with basic shapes and build your way to more complex models. If you’re working on a building design, begin with the foundation, then gradually add layers—like walls, windows, and roof structures. Try different materials to see how they affect the final result.