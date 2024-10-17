Bollywood is one of the most prolific film industries worldwide, producing an estimated 1500 to 2000 movies every year. These movies are famously known for their colourful aesthetics, heightened dramatics, musical numbers, and dance. They are fantastical yet culturally rich, telling stories about people, romance, legacy, and action.

For a typical Bollywood production, set designs and visual effects play a big role. Early on, filmmakers relied on practical effects teams to manually sculpt or fabricate props, often at a considerable cost of time, money, and resources. These days, the rise of digital tools and computer-aided design (CAD) has transformed the process, making it possible to realise creative visions faster, more affordably, and with better quality.

Instead of building physical scale models for set construction, filmmakers can save production time and effort with access to 3D prototype printing software like Autodesk’s Fusion, Maya, and 3ds Max. These tools are increasingly used in Bollywood films, improving overall quality and experience and enabling collaboration with skilled professionals across the world.