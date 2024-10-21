Generative design is a revolutionary tool that leverages the power of AI and machine learning to explore all possible permutations of a solution. It is like having a team of designers working tirelessly to present you with the best options, each optimised for factors like weight, strength, cost, and material efficiency.

For industries like AEC, D&M, and M&E, generative design can lead to groundbreaking innovations. Imagine being able to create structures that are not only visually stunning but also optimised for materials and energy efficiency. Or consider manufacturing a component that’s lighter and stronger than anything that could be designed using traditional methods. These are the kinds of possibilities that generative design brings.

And the best part? Each generative design suggestion is just another iteration. You can tweak, refine, and iterate on these suggestions just as you would with a human-designed prototype. This synergy between human creativity and machine precision is where the future of design is headed.