Outstanding Recognition India

Automotive manufacturing is experiencing a digital revolution and one company is hitting the gas and fueling change. Mahindra and Mahindra is accelerating transformation by creating a fully digital factory and leveraging technology to upgrade automotive design.

Using Fusion, AutoCAD, and Inventor, the company designed a smart factory to manufacture vehicles. Using VR models, engineers walk through the virtual space and make layout decisions to optimize production and efficiency. Mahindra and Mahindra is also breaking away from traditional design processes with its E9 electric SUV. Using Alias, VRED and Maya, designers translate their sketches into realistic renderings without physical prototypes, saving time and resources and accelerating project timelines.

From their digital factory to digital craftsmanship, Mahindra and Mahindra is accelerating transformation and shaping the future of innovation in automotive manufacturing.