Bollywood is known for its elaborate sets, intricate props, and innovative cinematography. However, behind every breathtaking scene is a crew working tirelessly to make sure everything runs smoothly. One of the biggest challenges the crew may run into is the need for specific tools that may not be available.

Imagine this: A cinematographer is working on a high-speed car chase scene. The director wants an angle from the front bumper, capturing the speed and intensity of the scene up close. But traditional camera mounts do not work here—they are too bulky, too rigid, and simply not designed for the job. Ordering a custom mount could take days if not weeks.



Similar challenges can come up with handheld shots. Maybe a gimbal or GoPro needs to be mounted in an unusual position, or a prop needs to work in sync with a camera. In these situations, the need for customisation is clear, but finding a solution isn’t always easy.

