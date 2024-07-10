CNC Software for Machining and Manufacturing | Autodesk

“CNC” stands for computer numerical control. CNC machines come in a various shapes and sizes and frequently perform the first stage of fabricating a component or part by removing material. After developing a part in CAD (computer-aided design) software, CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) software is used to generate toolpaths – instructions for a CNC machine on how to generate toolpaths that will control the motion and behaviour of the machine, cutting tool and workpiece during the manufacturing process.

CAM software, such as Autodesk Fusion, creates a digital file (NC program) containing all the necessary instructions to control how the CNC machine will function. A configurable post processor is used to control the precise contents of the NC program, including different G- and M-codes to suit the NC controller type (such as Heidenhain, Siemens or Fanuc) as well as different configurations of linear and rotary axes (for example 3-axis, 4-axis or 5-axis with rotary axes on the head and/or table).

