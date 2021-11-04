The team at Evolve prides itself on solving the toughest engineering challenges, so they are constantly exploring new technologies to help them to transform their design approach and add value to their growing design and manufacturing business.

Evolve’s first foray with a generative design project for an electric hypercar component quickly dispelled any initial thoughts they had about the AI-driven technology.

“I personally had this preconceived idea that generative design is a complex process, very expensive, and creates organic solutions that are more suited to additive manufacturing than CNC machining,” said Matt Hill, founder and CEO, Evolve. “This project focused on machine parts for the production of the vehicle. The challenge was to try and move that mindset to the fact that we could create something that was suited to 2.5 axis milling. It was a pretty obvious choice in hindsight.”