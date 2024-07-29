CNC programming refers to the process of creating instructions or code that is used to control computer numerical control (CNC) machines. CNC machines are automated manufacturing tools that perform precise and complex operations on various materials, such as cutting, milling and drilling.

CNC programming involves writing a series of commands, typically in the form of a programming language, G-code, that specifies the actions the CNC machine should take. These commands include information about tool movements, spindle speeds, feed rates, tool changes and other parameters necessary to carry out a specific machining operation.