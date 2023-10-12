3D COMPUTER AIDED DESIGN

3D CAD software

Autodesk has 3D CAD software designed to meet your needs. Design and make anything with AutoCAD®, our most popular 3D CAD software.

What is 3D CAD software?

3D CAD, or three-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers and other professionals, 3D CAD software precisely represents and visualises objects using a collection of points in three dimensions on the computer. Autodesk has a broad portfolio of 3D CAD software programs for drawing and modelling (US site) to help people explore and share ideas, visualise concepts and simulate how designs will perform before they are made.

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialized toolsets.

AutoCAD Web

Draught, annotate and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Inventor

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualisation and documentation.

Product Design & Manufacturing Collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more – Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning

3ds Max

3D modelling, animation and rendering software for games and design visualisation.

Fusion Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

Revit

Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.

Civil 3D

Civil engineering design and construction documentation.

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma and more

3D CAD online with AutoCAD Web

AutoCAD Web’s intuitive user interface provides easy online access to drafting tools that allow management of views, properties and layers. Open and share 3D CAD drawings stored in the cloud to OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and more. Review and add feedback to DWG (US Site) files without altering the originals.

How is 3D CAD software used?

Simon Denness 3d model design of home

SIMON DENNESS DESIGN

Staging and rigging company sets new stage during pandemic

Learn how Simon Denness – a designer and architectural technologist – uses AutoCAD and Revit to impress clients with extremely detailed 2D/3D models, real-time adjustments and competitive pricing.

 

Image courtesy of Simon Denness

Man using Fusion 360 on computer

ONE CLICK METAL

One Click Metal democratises metal additive manufacturing

One Click Metal is an additive manufacturing startup developing a low-cost metal 3D printer. Not only did they decide to use Fusion 360 to make their dream and design a reality, they also decided to integrate the machine and its processes into Eagle.

 

Image courtesy of One Click Metal

Falkbuilt and Sprung’s spacious healthcare solutions

FALKBUILT-SPRUNG STRUCTURES

How companies help get COVID-19 facilities built in less than 3 weeks

Two Canadian companies help medical facilities meet surge capacity quickly. Falkbuilt-Sprung partners with Autodesk experts to design and manufacture emergency facilities to help treat the overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases.

 

Image courtesy of Falkbuilt

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on 3D CAD software

Why is 3D CAD software better than drawing by hand?

3D CAD software allows the user to include precise dimensions in their drawings. When designing in 3D CAD, it is also much more efficient to make updates to a drawing and it streamlines the file sharing process.

What are the advantages of 3D CAD software?

3D CAD software like AutoCAD provides many advantages including:

  • Increased accuracy for drawing precise dimensions
  • Automating common processes
  • Access to libraries of routinely used items such as doors, windows and manufacturing parts
  • Ability to quickly adjust parts of a drawing without needing to start over
  • Managing complex designs details all within one file
  • Creating blocks for frequently drawn items
  • Increased collaboration with colleagues through the ability to share and mark the same file

 

Who uses 3D CAD software?

3D CAD software is used by many different professions including architects, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, interior designers (US Site), civil engineers (US Site), landscape architects (US Site), industrial designers (US Site), P&ID designers (US Site), plant engineers, piping designers, MEP engineers, surveyors, urban planners and GIS specialists.

Are there any discounts for students/educators for Autodesk's 3D CAD software?

Yes, students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as they remain eligible.

What cloud collaboration/remote features are included in Autodesk's 3D CAD software?

The AutoCAD web app is an online CAD program and it is included when you subscribe to AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It allows you to work remotely and collaborate with colleagues with AutoCAD in the internet browser on your computer. In addition, AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps offer connected workflows through leading cloud storage providers including Box, Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox. The cloud storage integrations enable you to store your DWG files where you want and work in AutoCAD any time, anywhere.

Does Autodesk offer any 3D CAD certifications?

Yes, Autodesk offers 3D CAD certifications for products including AutoCAD, Fusion 360, Inventor and Revit. For a full list of products available for certification and details on certification, visit Autodesk Certification (US Site).

