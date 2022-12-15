Compare Autodesk Fusion for personal use vs. Autodesk Fusion

-
Compare the features and capabilities of Autodesk Fusion for personal use vs. Autodesk Fusion.
|Monthly
|N/A
|₹5,603
|Annual
|N/A
|₹46,020
|3 year
|N/A
|₹1,38,060
|2 & 3-axis milling
|Adaptive clearing
|Turning
|FFF additive manufacturing
|Water jet, laser cutter, plasma cutter
|3+2 milling
|4 & 5-axis milling
|Mill-turning
|Setup probing
|Automatic tool change
|Rapid feed
|2D manufacturing drawings
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Geometric dimensions & tolerances (GD+T) standards
|Print batches of drawings
|Tracked changes within drawings *with Manage Extension
|Exploded views
|Commenting and markups
|Public shared view
|Shared view collaboration
|Multi-user management
|Unlimited active and editable Fusion documents
|Exploded views and animations
|Stress analysis
|cloud simulation
|Simplify
|Compare results
|Static stress
|Modal frequency
|Thermal & thermal stress
|Buckling
|Non-linear Stress
|Event simulation
|Shape optimisation
|Schematics
|
2 sheets per schematic
|
Up to 999 sheets per schematic
|Layers
|
2 signal layers
|
Up to 16 signal layers
|Board area
|
Limited to 80cm2
|
Unlimited
|Administrative tools
|User Management
|File export
|Version control
|AnyCAD
|Work with non-native data
|Create reusable block libraries
|Printed circuit board interoperability
|Fusion Manufacturing Extension
|Fusion Manage Extension
|Fusion Simulation Extension
|Fusion Design Extension
|Forum support
|Dedicated phone and email support
|In-product chat
|Processor
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|
2.5-3 GHz+
|Microsoft Windows
|
Windows 11, Windows 10 (64-bit) Version 1809 or newer
|
Windows 11, Windows 10 (64-bit) Version 1809 or newer
|Apple macOS
|
macOS 13 Ventura – (Version 2.0.15289 or newer), macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 11 Big Sur
|
macOS 13 Ventura – (Version 2.0.15289 or newer), macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 11 Big Sur
|Linux
|
|
|Disk space
|
30 GB*
|
30 GB*
|RAM
|
8-32 GB*
|
8-32 GB*
|Video graphics card
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|
DirectX 11 capable, Shader Model 5, min. 4 GB of video memory
|Browsers
|
Chrome
|
Chrome