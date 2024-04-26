Yes. Autodesk Fusion is an excellent choice here as it provides a comprehensive suite of 2D and 3D modelling tools to help design sheet metal parts. An intuitive user experience simplifies modelling with specialised tools based on sheet metal rules (material type, thickness, K factor, seam gap, bend radius/relief, corner conditions and more). Fusion also includes tools to automate the modelling of flanges, chamfers and holes and can flatten 3D designs into a 2D shape with a single click. Once designs are complete, Fusion can produce detailed drawings, nest parts into sheet stock, generate nest reports and customisable labels, as well as create cutting strategies for production using CNC machines.