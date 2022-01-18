AUTODESK FUSION SIMULATION EXTENSION

Maximise design performance with simulation

Achieve optimised design, performance and manufacturability of 3D designs using the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension.

What is the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension empowers your team to analyse part performance, manufacturability and generative design capabilities.

Generative design outcomes can help you discover weight reduction and performance enhancements. Combine this with simulation study types such as structural, thermal and explicit simulations, as well as injection moulding, to gain a comprehensive understanding of how your 3D design will perform under real-life conditions before manufacturing.

Why subscribe to the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension?

Shorten your product development time

Automate performance and reduce design costs with generative design. Minimise physical prototypes with digital prototypes using simulation tools. 

 

Improve your product's reliability

Access advanced simulation study types to validate real-world design performance through side-by-side design comparisons. 

 

Expand your design  possibilities

Use manufacturing-process-aware artificial intelligence to quickly expand design options well beyond human imagination.

 

See how the Simulation Extension can help your business

Key capabilities in the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension

autodesk-fusion-360-nonlinear-static-stress

Nonlinear Static Stress

Simulate large deformation, motion, contact and load change behaviours on nonlinear materials.

 

autodesk-fusion-360-structural-buckling

Structural Buckling

Develop and refine designs to prevent structural failure with insights such as the critical buckling multiplier.

autodesk-fusion-360-event-simulation

Event Simulation

Predict how time-dependent forces influence 3D design performance. 

autodesk-fusion-360-modal

Modal Frequencies

Inspect the effects of natural, free vibration on your part or assembly to help you fine-tune your design.

autodesk-fusion-360-injection-molding

Injection Moulding

Learn how part design influences part manufacturability and part quality for plastic injection-moulded parts.

autodesk-fusion-360-ecooling

Electronics Cooling

Identify risk of electronic component and part failure due to overheating on your printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies.

autodesk-fusion-360-generative-design

Generative Design

Explore multiple outcomes that meet your design specifications while reducing weight and improving performance.

autodesk-fusion-360-thermal-simulation

Thermal Simulation

Trace heat transfer and temperature-induced stresses with thermal steady state and thermal stress simulations.

Leading companies choose Autodesk Fusion

Get the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension now

Gain access to advanced simulation functionality, including structural simulation, manufacturability, generative design and more.

Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension FAQs

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension is a set of simulation study types to help you evaluate how your 3D design will perform and how easy it can be made.  

 

Analyse the performance and manufacturability of your 3D designs to make sure they will meet the demands of real-world conditions with structural, thermal and explicit simulation tools.

 

The Simulation Extension also includes injection moulding simulation studies to help you gain plastic injection moulding manufacturing insights for your 3D design.

 

Generative design (formerly a separate Fusion extension) is now included within the Fusion Simulation Extension, granting capabilities to develop design outcomes beyond the human imagination. 

Yes, the Fusion Simulation Extension has the same capabilities as the previous Fusion 360 Simulation Extension. The Fusion Simulation Extension also includes the features of the former Generative Design Extension.

Yes, the Fusion 360 Generative Design Extension capabilities are now included within the Fusion Simulation Extension.

How do I trial the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension?

What is included in the Autodesk Simulation Extension?

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension unlocks key insights of product design performance and quality through mechanical, structural and injection moulding analysis tools including:

  • Nonlinear static stress
  • Event simulation
  • Modal frequencies
  • Injection moulding simulation (mould filling, part quality, guided results)
  • Structural buckling
  • Thermal steady state
  • Thermal stress
  • Shape optimisation
  • Generative design

How do you access the Simulation Extension in Autodesk Fusion?

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension can be accessed using different payment methods to suit your business needs. For ongoing access, subscribe to the extension for 1 month or 1 year.

How does the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension differ to stand-alone simulation programmes?

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension offers flexible access to unlock professional grade tools as and when you need them. By comparison, stand-alone simulation programs tend to be point solutions, intended to provide limited simulation capability. Having access to various simulation studies within your CAD program promotes more insight into the part design while you design it.

Is generative design AI?

Generative design leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate multiple manufacturing outcomes that meet your design constraints, while reducing weight, improving performance and consolidating parts.

 

The outcomes created are native, editable CAD models, meaning you can easily make modifications after they are generated. Generative designs include user-inputted constraints to generate designs based on manufacturing method, load constraints, materials and manufacturing cost. 

What is the difference between topology optimisation and generative design?

Topology optimisation begins with a human-designed CAD model concept with loads and constraints applied based on the design constraints. Topology optimisation returns only one optimised concept for evaluation based on the human-designed model. There is no automated ideation. Lastly, it returns to the user an optimised mesh design result that must be rebuilt in a CAD system that is intended for downstream use.

 

The Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension begins with hold-out areas, preserved areas, loads and design constraints based on the project requirements.

 

Artificial intelligence generates the topological outcomes that are created for evaluation-based design and manufacturing requirements. The Simulation Extension in Autodesk Fusion returns to the user a CAD-ready geometry model that can be edited in any system.

