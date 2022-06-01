Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro helps you efficiently conduct master plans, design networks (pipes, pumps, tanks), accurately simulate operations (pump/valve control, flushing, water quality, emergency response, leak identification), and conveniently assess network resilience (criticality analysis for both pipes and valves). Multiple users can access, edit, and run the same network simultaneously using flags to track changes.