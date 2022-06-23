Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
NEW
Content Catalog
Cloud-based digital asset management solution increases efficiency and productivity for design teams by providing a centralized source of approved digital assets for BIM models. (video: 2:16 min.)
Document control
Get the right information into the right hands with structured folders and robust permission tools.
Document approvals
Reduce manual effort and automate the review of drawings, models, and documents before publishing and sharing.
Full set of markup tools
Communicate and collaborate with project teams using a full set of markup tools.
Transmittal creation and tracking
Easily create and share transmittals with project teams, and track transmittals with a full audit trail.
Desktop Connector
Open, save, move, rename, and delete files directly from your desktop with Desktop Connector.
2D and 3D support
Seamlessly upload and view 2D drawings and 3D models so teams have the right information.
ENHANCED
Bridge
Share data across accounts, like from a general contractor to a subcontractor. Enhance cross-team collaboration, reduce rework, and improve control and ownership of project information.
Common administration experience
Manage users, permission control, templates, and other project setup tools from a centralized location.
Mobile access for the field
Keep the office and field connected with access to the Autodesk Build PlanGrid mobile app.
Integration with BuildingConnected
Maintain a centralized source of truth between BuildingConnected and Autodesk Docs with a two-way file sync.