2023 State of Design & Make

Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Leaders and experts in industries that design and make the world are finding powerful ways to adapt to an accelerating rate of change.
Respondents say future growth depends on digital tools
Companies are struggling to find skilled workers
Leaders see sustainable practices as good business
After investing in digital technologies and processes, businesses are resilient and planning for growth.
Employers are hiring people without critical skills but investing in training.
Customer demand is a driving force behind sustainability initiatives.
Prepare your company for what’s next: Get the global data and expert insights on the industries that design digitally and deliver physically.