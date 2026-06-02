Autodesk Hong Kong

BIM Awards 2025

Top 5 BIM Awards

Kam Tin South Substation

Top 5 BIM Awards

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited


Hip Hing Construction Company Limited


Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects Limited

Kam Tin South Substation
“Smart BIM. Bold Future.”

 

 

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Sha tin Sewage Treatment Works

Top 5 BIM Awards

Drainage Services Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region


AECOM Asia Company Limited


China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited – Alchmex International Construction Limited Joint Venture

Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns

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Cyberport

Top 5 BIM Awards

Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

isBIM Limited

Gammon Construction Limited

Cyberport Expansion Project

 

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Lee Garden Eight

Top 5 BIM Awards

Hysan Development Company Limited

Chinachem Group

Hip Hing Construction Company Limited

Lee Garden Eight

 

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Water Supply Operation

Top 5 BIM Awards

Water Supplies Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Shenzhen Yuegang Technology Co., Limited

The University of Hong Kong, HKU Business School

Optimizing Water Supply Operation and Maintenance with BIM and AI Technologies

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BIM Awards

Heritage Conservation

BIM Awards

Architectural Services Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

P&T Architects Limited

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Leisure and Cultural Complex at Tin Yip Road, Tin Shui Wai Phase 1 (Heritage Conservation and Resource Centre)

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Infrastructure

BIM Awards

Civil Engineering and Development Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Mott Macdonald Hong Kong Limited

Build King - Tung Lee Joint Venture 

CV/2023/17 - Site Formation and Infrastructure Works for Public Housing Development at Tsing Yi Road West, Tsing Yi

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Cooling System

BIM Awards

CRBC-QH-REC-QTEC Joint Venture

Binnies Hong Kong Limited

Huadong Engineering (Shenzhen) Corporation Limited

The Phase 1 District Cooling System (DCS) At Kwu Tung North New Development Area (KTN NDA) Project

 

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Barrage and Nullah

BIM Awards

Drainage Services Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Binnies Hong Kong Limited

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited – Alchmex International Construction Limited Joint Venture

DC/2022/03 Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes

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Transfer Station

BIM Awards

Environmental Protection Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

AECOM Asia Company Limited

China Harbour Engineering Company Limited

West Kowloon Transfer Station (WKTS) Second Follow-On Contract

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Public Housing

BIM Awards

Hong Kong Housing Authority, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Hanison Construction Company Limited

From Blueprint to Beyond: BIM for the Building’s Full Life Cycle - Public Housing Development at Hin Fat Lane, Tuen Mun

 

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Landmark atrium

BIM Awards

Hongkong Land Limited

Gammon Construction Limited

Tomorrow’s CENTRAL: LANDMARK Atrium & Prince’s Building

 

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Young BIMer of the Year

Modeling

HUNG Kin Ho, Benson

Memory Information Modeling: Exploring the Application of Building Information Modeling on Community-Centric Project-Based Learning

Outstanding Students

BIM Lab

HKUST BIM Lab, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

CHAN Kwan Kit 
HUI King Ki
NGAN Man Leon
Dr. Boyu WANG

AI-Based Scan-to-BIM for Facility Management in a Smart Sustainable Campus