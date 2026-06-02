& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
Andrew Lee King Fun & Associates Architects Limited
Kam Tin South Substation
“Smart BIM. Bold Future.”
Drainage Services Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
AECOM Asia Company Limited
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited – Alchmex International Construction Limited Joint Venture
Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns
Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited
isBIM Limited
Gammon Construction Limited
Cyberport Expansion Project
Hysan Development Company Limited
Chinachem Group
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
Lee Garden Eight
Water Supplies Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Shenzhen Yuegang Technology Co., Limited
The University of Hong Kong, HKU Business School
Optimizing Water Supply Operation and Maintenance with BIM and AI Technologies
Architectural Services Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
P&T Architects Limited
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Leisure and Cultural Complex at Tin Yip Road, Tin Shui Wai Phase 1 (Heritage Conservation and Resource Centre)
Civil Engineering and Development Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Mott Macdonald Hong Kong Limited
Build King - Tung Lee Joint Venture
CV/2023/17 - Site Formation and Infrastructure Works for Public Housing Development at Tsing Yi Road West, Tsing Yi
CRBC-QH-REC-QTEC Joint Venture
Binnies Hong Kong Limited
Huadong Engineering (Shenzhen) Corporation Limited
The Phase 1 District Cooling System (DCS) At Kwu Tung North New Development Area (KTN NDA) Project
Drainage Services Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Binnies Hong Kong Limited
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited – Alchmex International Construction Limited Joint Venture
DC/2022/03 Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes
Environmental Protection Department, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
AECOM Asia Company Limited
China Harbour Engineering Company Limited
West Kowloon Transfer Station (WKTS) Second Follow-On Contract
Hong Kong Housing Authority, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
Hanison Construction Company Limited
From Blueprint to Beyond: BIM for the Building’s Full Life Cycle - Public Housing Development at Hin Fat Lane, Tuen Mun
Hongkong Land Limited
Gammon Construction Limited
Tomorrow’s CENTRAL: LANDMARK Atrium & Prince’s Building
Memory Information Modeling: Exploring the Application of Building Information Modeling on Community-Centric Project-Based Learning
CHAN Kwan Kit
HUI King Ki
NGAN Man Leon
Dr. Boyu WANG
AI-Based Scan-to-BIM for Facility Management in a Smart Sustainable Campus