AUTODESK FUSION MANAGE 

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Fusion Manage is integrated product lifecycle management that is easy to implement and use. Powerful PLM processes with data-driven workflows empower greater productivity across roles and responsibilities. As teams work together to bring product ideas to life, everyone uses the same data and live record of a product.
Gain more time for innovation while Fusion Manage increases team collaboration and visibility throughout product development.
See how world-leading manufacturer of thermal and fluid technology solutions Spirax Group uses PLM to drive standardization.
See how global biogas upgrading systems provider Greenlane Renewables uses PLM to reduce costs and increase profitability.
See how treadmill manufacturer Woodway uses PLM to improve supplier collaboration and get more product out the door.
See how world-class leader in the material handling systems industry ASI uses PLM to increase efficiency across departments.
Enjoy the flexibility, faster time to value, and low total cost of ownership of cloud PLM that adapts to your business. Implement what you need, when you need it with the simplicity of configurable, out-of-the-box workflows.
Adapt swiftly to market changes and stay ahead in a fast-paced environment with PLM processes automating workflows, speeding up iterations, and increasing innovation capacity.
Streamline processes and optimize resource use, enabling teams to respond efficiently to macro-economic and geopolitical challenges, including tariffs, rising labor and material costs, and climate impact concerns.
– Devesh Yadav, Assistant V.P. of Technology & Design, Ecozen
Improve visibility and workflows across teams with powerful PLM capabilities that drive efficiency and collaboration.
Enable real-time, multi-user updates with collaborative BOM and property editing tools. Maintain comprehensive BOMs with information for purchasing, assembling, production planning, manufacturing, and more.
Manage your change and release workflows efficiently with automated processes, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, approvals, and problem reports. Gain full traceability for root causes and documentation for audits.
Keep teams aligned and productive with automated real-time alerts and status tracking for new tasks, pending actions, and changes in product data. Speed up action-taking and increase visibility of project updates across your organization.
Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.
Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance (NCR), return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR).
Keep projects organized by managing stakeholders from various departments aligned on tasks and deliveries to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows increase efficiency.
Build a competitive product portfolio with real-time specification data sharing and integrated change management. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.
Ensure products meet market and customer expectations by managing all requirements in a connected environment. Prioritize requirements to focus on relevant and feasible requests. Automated workflows manage approval signoffs, revision control, and track changes.
Increase productivity with a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time.
Start quickly with an easy-to-use configuration editor for administrators to set up workflows tailored to your business needs without custom coding.
Monitor real-time product development progress and trends to spot issues and prevent delays before they happen. Export reports quickly with a single click for no-hassle status updates.
Extend the value of your data by integrating Fusion Manage PLM with other business systems like ERP and CRM. Improve access to data for informed decision making.
Work with product data on your tablet to review designs, see bill of material items, change lifecycle states, and create and participate in change orders.
Bring together external participants associated with your project in a browser-based workspace where everyone can share, view, comment, and mark up designs while maintaining versioning and history.
Get started immediately with intuitive administrative tools, out-of-the-box configurable PLM processes, and rights management to control access and quickly setup users.
Unlock all the PLM capabilities your organization needs with Autodesk Fusion Manage – backed by secure cloud storage.
Unlock all the PLM capabilities your organization needs, plus a sandbox environment for safe testing, external stakeholder collaboration, and expanded cloud storage.
Gain access to view PLM data, participate in workflows, and create reports – ideal for internal and external stakeholders who need the visibility to collaborate without authoring access.
Give roles inside and outside your organization contributor-level access to Fusion Manage for participating in workflows, viewing data, and creating reports.
Access relevant data, items, business processes, BOMs, project files, documents, and records to stay informed.
Participate in business process workflows as an approver or reviewer, diligently track assigned tasks and deadlines, and extract valuable insights from reports and charts.
Review attachments, provide feedback using markups, and communicate with stakeholders within Fusion Manage, minimizing email reliance and version confusion.
Receive real-time alerts for new tasks, pending actions, or changes in product data to stay current with project updates.