AUTODESK FUSION MANAGE 

Product lifecycle management for your entire organization   

Autodesk Fusion Manage enhances workflows and improves collaboration for everyone involved in product development with integrated cloud PLM.

Cloud PLM that connects your data and processes

Fusion Manage is integrated product lifecycle management that is easy to implement and use. Powerful PLM processes with data-driven workflows empower greater productivity across roles and responsibilities. As teams work together to bring product ideas to life, everyone uses the same data and live record of a product.

Gain more time for innovation while Fusion Manage increases team collaboration and visibility throughout product development.

Autodesk Fusion manage customer spotlights

Spirax Group

See how world-leading manufacturer of thermal and fluid technology solutions Spirax Group uses PLM to drive standardization.

 

Greenlane Renewables

See how global biogas upgrading systems provider Greenlane Renewables uses PLM to reduce costs and increase profitability.

 

Woodway USA

See how treadmill manufacturer Woodway uses PLM to improve supplier collaboration and get more product out the door.

 

Automatic Systems, Inc.

See how world-class leader in the material handling systems industry ASI uses PLM to increase efficiency across departments.

 

Why organizations choose Fusion Manage cloud PLM

Start quickly and scale easily

Enjoy the flexibility, faster time to value, and low total cost of ownership of cloud PLM that adapts to your business. Implement what you need, when you need it with the simplicity of configurable, out-of-the-box workflows.

 

Boost agility in design and manufacturing

Adapt swiftly to market changes and stay ahead in a fast-paced environment with PLM processes automating workflows, speeding up iterations, and increasing innovation capacity.

 

Reduce the cost of goods sold

Streamline processes and optimize resource use, enabling teams to respond efficiently to macro-economic and geopolitical challenges, including tariffs, rising labor and material costs, and climate impact concerns.

 

Fusion Manage features and capabilities

Improve visibility and workflows across teams with powerful PLM capabilities that drive efficiency and collaboration.

Bill of materials (BOM) management

Enable real-time, multi-user updates with collaborative BOM and property editing tools. Maintain comprehensive BOMs with information for purchasing, assembling, production planning, manufacturing, and more.

 

Change and release management

Manage your change and release workflows efficiently with automated processes, including change requests, change orders, change tasks, approvals, and problem reports. Gain full traceability for root causes and documentation for audits. 

 

Task management

Keep teams aligned and productive with automated real-time alerts and status tracking for new tasks, pending actions, and changes in product data. Speed up action-taking and increase visibility of project updates across your organization. 

 

Supplier collaboration

Stay connected to your supply chain with anytime, anywhere access to the information your extended stakeholders need for quoting, procurement, and product development processes. Dynamic workflows enable secure collaboration and access to real-time data.

 

Quality management

Improve product quality and traceability with automated processes to manage non-conformance (NCR), return merchandise authorizations (RMA), corrective/preventative actions (CAPA), failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA), and supplier quality action reports (SCAR). 

 

New product introduction

Keep projects organized by managing stakeholders from various departments aligned on tasks and deliveries to define, develop, and launch a new product. Configurable project templates, standardized phase-gate milestones, and automated workflows increase efficiency. 

 

Product portfolio management

Build a competitive product portfolio with real-time specification data sharing and integrated change management. Manage the whole lifecycle of products from ideation through development to launch and withdrawal from market.

 

Requirements management

Ensure products meet market and customer expectations by managing all requirements in a connected environment. Prioritize requirements to focus on relevant and feasible requests. Automated workflows manage approval signoffs, revision control, and track changes.

 

Comprehensive process template library

Increase productivity with a collection of free, ready-to-implement business processes with pre-configured workspaces to reduce implementation time.  

 

Visual configuration editor

Start quickly with an easy-to-use configuration editor for administrators to set up workflows tailored to your business needs without custom coding.

 

Dashboards and KPIs

Monitor real-time product development progress and trends to spot issues and prevent delays before they happen. Export reports quickly with a single click for no-hassle status updates.

 

Open API for integrations

Extend the value of your data by integrating Fusion Manage PLM with other business systems like ERP and CRM. Improve access to data for informed decision making.

 

Mobile access

Work with product data on your tablet to review designs, see bill of material items, change lifecycle states, and create and participate in change orders. 

 

Flexible external collaboration

Bring together external participants associated with your project in a browser-based workspace where everyone can share, view, comment, and mark up designs while maintaining versioning and history.

 

More administrative tools

Get started immediately with intuitive administrative tools, out-of-the-box configurable PLM processes, and rights management to control access and quickly setup users.

 

Autodesk Fusion Manage plans and pricing

Fusion Manage

Unlock all the PLM capabilities your organization needs with Autodesk Fusion Manage – backed by secure cloud storage.

 

Fusion Manage Enterprise

Unlock all the PLM capabilities your organization needs, plus a sandbox environment for safe testing, external stakeholder collaboration, and expanded cloud storage.

 

Fusion Contributor

Gain access to view PLM data, participate in workflows, and create reports – ideal for internal and external stakeholders who need the visibility to collaborate without authoring access.

 

What you can do with Fusion Contributor

Give roles inside and outside your organization contributor-level access to Fusion Manage for participating in workflows, viewing data, and creating reports.

Fusion Manage view access for relevant data

View relevant data

Access relevant data, items, business processes, BOMs, project files, documents, and records to stay informed.

 

Fusion Manage workflow participation and strategic insights

Participate in workflows and gain insights

Participate in business process workflows as an approver or reviewer, diligently track assigned tasks and deadlines, and extract valuable insights from reports and charts. 

 

Fusion Manage markup and collaboration

Markup and collaborate

Review attachments, provide feedback using markups, and communicate with stakeholders within Fusion Manage, minimizing email reliance and version confusion.

 

Fusion Manage notifications

Access notifications

Receive real-time alerts for new tasks, pending actions, or changes in product data to stay current with project updates.

 

