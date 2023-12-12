Game Development

Scale worlds. And your business.

Power exceptional games with unmatched worldbuilding and asset creation.

Image courtesy of Pengzhen Zhang

Female game character with neon lights

Image courtesy of The Unioverse and Swame Studio

Never settle for “Not as good as I imagined.”

Our game development software has empowered game makers for decades, enabling the creation of immersive, high-quality worlds and characters. Now it’s your turn.

Whether you’re building the streets of Manhattan for console, or an endless multiverse for mobile, Autodesk’s Design and Make platform will help you transport your players to extraordinary realms.

Solutions for game development's toughest challenges
Sports cars in "Forza Horizon 5"

Unlock potential with unmatched tools

Keep players satisfied with immersive gameplay experiences that raise the visual bar. Our game development software is production-proven and designed to handle large data sets. Our tools are used industry-wide by artists in professional games studios and attract top talent with dedicated onboarding, training, and community resources. 

 

Discover how Playground Games produced scalable content for Xbox and PC for "Forza Horizon 5."

Watch

Image courtesy of Playground Games

Still of eye and reflection from "Cyberpunk 2077"

Create unforgetable environments and characters

Deliver top-quality results with powerful and versatile tools for worldbuilding, asset creation, and animation. 3ds Max's robust modeling toolset empowers artists to create immersive environments and worlds. Maya's rigging and animation capabilities give you full creative control to achieve hyper-realistic character and facial animations. 

 

Find out how CD PROJEKT RED creates its blockbuster games assets for "Cyberpunk 2077."

Read

Image courtesy of CD PROJEKT RED

Futuristic yellow vehicle, Image courtesy of Epic Games

Future-proof your studio

With integrated OpenUSD workflows, users can quickly load files and collaborate seamlessly across Autodesk and third-party solutions. Maya's highly customizable animation toolset can be extended and scripted to match the specific pipeline requirements of your game, boosting productivity and efficiency.

 

PlatinumGames Inc. reveals how they optimized their workflows with the help of Bifrost.

Watch

Image courtesy of Epic Games

What major studios say about Autodesk game development tools

Jackie Welles, Game character from "Cyberpunk 2077"

“When it comes to finely detailed animation of complex objects with a complicated setup like cyberware, there’s nothing quite like using Maya for the job.”

—Maciej Pietras, Lead Cinematic Animator at CD PROJEKT RED

Helping game studios scale worlds with innovative technology

Image courtesy of Alexis Reyes Rodriguez (Video: 47:18 min.)

Accelerating creative workflows with Epic Games

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Autodesk and Epic Games have joined forces to speed up creative iteration. With Unreal Live Link for Maya, you can stream animation data from Maya to Unreal Engine in real-time, allowing you to work on character assets in Maya and see previews of your work immediately in engine.

Image courtesy of Tim Burroughs. (Video: 4:58 min. Fill out the form below to watch the full video)

Optimizing game pipelines with USD

You’ve heard of USD, but is this open-source technology suitable for games? In this panel discussion featuring Eidos Montreal and NetEase Games, gain insight into the challenges USD can solve for game studios, how they're experimenting with USD, and how they see it evolving in the future.

Learn more about USD in games

Image courtesy of Tim Burroughs

What can our game development software do?

Crash site by Daniel Cormino

3D modeling

Create elaborate environments and worlds to fully immerse your players.

 

Learn more (US Site)

Image courtesy of Daniel Cormino

Gingerbread couple from Throne of Eldraine

3D animation

Get game assets dancing, crouching, or any moves you can dream up.

 

Learn more (US Site)

Image courtesy of Axis Studios

Fight scene from Steelrising

Rigging

Create sophisticated rigs and dynamic performances for your game assets.

 

Learn more (US Site)

Image courtesy of Spiders

Action still from "Cyberpunk 2077"

Create game assets

Create memorable game assets, from barrels to gorillas.

 

Learn more (US Site)

Image courtesy of CD PROJEKT RED

Fight scene motions being captured

Motion capture

Capture motions of actors or objects and translate it into digital data.

 

Learn more (US Site)
Scenic hill views by Rashed Abdullah

3D environments

Build massive worlds with best-in-class 3D environment modeling software.

 

Learn more (US Site)

Image courtesy of Rashed Abdullah 

Software top-tier game studios rely on

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Product details
Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Product details
Maya Creative

Powerful animation, modeling, and rendering tools that flex to your creative needs

Product details

Expand your skills and your horizons

Media & Entertainment YouTube Channel

Get exclusive learning content, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes access to a world of realistic 3D characters, exceptional effects, and expansive worlds.

Watch

Image courtesy of Roger Castro

How to make your own 3d game

Just beginning your journey in game development? Not sure where to start? Read this comprehensive guide on taking your first steps in game development.

 

Get started (US Site)

Image courtesy of Darko Mitev

Autodesk at GDC Sessions playlist

Watch presentations from top game studios on next-gen tools that accelerate your creative workflow from the Game Developers Conference sessions playlist.

 

Watch

Image courtesy of Rishi Pavan, concept by Patrycja Wójcik

Ready to get started? 3, 2, 1...

Meet with an Autodesk expert today to start making your next best-selling game.

 Image courtesy of Daniil Smoliakov and Meri Pie

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What software do game developers use?

Game developers use a variety of software depending on their needs. Commonly used software includes modeling and animation software like Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya, game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine, design tools like Photoshop and Illustrator, programming languages like C++ and JavaScript, and audio editing software like Pro Tools and Audacity.

How long does it typically take to develop a video game?

The time it takes to develop a video game can vary depending on the scope and complexity of the project. Small indie games can be developed in a matter of months, while large AAA titles can take several years to complete.

What tools are needed to create a video game?

The tools needed to create a video game can vary depending on the platform and the specific requirements of the game. Some common tools include game engines, programming languages, graphic design software, audio editing software, and 3D modeling and animation software.

What are the key stages of video game development?

The key stages of video game development typically include concept development, pre-production, production, testing, and release. During concept development, the game idea is brainstormed and refined. In pre-production, the game design is planned, and assets are created. Production involves programming, art creation, and sound design. Testing is done to find and fix bugs, and finally, the game is released to the public.

How important is 3d modeling and animation in game design software?

3D modeling and animation are crucial in game design software as they bring the game world and characters to life. They enhance the visual appeal and immersion of the game, allowing players to interact with realistic and engaging environments. 3D modeling and animation are used to create characters, objects, and environments, and to add movement and visual effects to the game. They play a vital role in creating a captivating and immersive gameplay experience.

What programming language is widely used for game development?

C++ is a powerful and efficient language for game development. It is commonly used in game engines like Unreal Engine and is preferred for performance-critical game systems. C# is also widely used, especially with the Unity engine. It’s versatile and beginner-friendly, making it an excellent choice for game development.

What’s the difference between game design and game development?

Game design involves conceptualizing and planning the game, which includes crafting its story, level design, rules, and mechanics. Game development is the process of transforming the game design into a tangible experience by creating game assets, programming, testing, and implementing game systems.

See more FAQ